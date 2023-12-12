Citizens should resolve to work towards Viksit Bharat, says PM

India is going through a phase of history when it is going to take a quantum jump like several other nations, and every individual and institution in the country should move with a resolution that their efforts and actions will be for Viksit Bharat (developed India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the launch of Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday (ANI/PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi was virtually speaking at the launch of the Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth programme and was addressing vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhavans across the country.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth seeks to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi’s vision is to actively involve the younger generation in the formulation of national plans, priorities and goals for the country.

In his address, Modi said that in the life of any nation, history provides a time period when the country can make exponential strides in its development journey. “For India, this Amrit Kaal is ongoing and this is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister cited examples of many nearby countries that took such a quantum jump in a set time frame and turned into developed nations. “For India, this is the right time,” he said, adding: “We have to take advantage of every moment of this immortal time. We must not lose even a single moment.”

He referred to the struggle for freedom as a source of motivation. He said endeavors such as the Satyagraha, non-cooperation and swadeshi movements, and social and educational reforms introduced during that time were geared towards freedom.

“This period saw universities like Kashi, Lucknow, Visva-Bharati, Gujarat Vidyapith, Nagpur University, Annamalai, Andhra and University of Kerala strengthen the consciousness of the nation. An entire generation of youngsters came into being whose every effort was directed towards the goal of independence,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort and act will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your goals, your resolutions should be only one – developed India,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that teachers and universities should find ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace, and also identify specific sectors for improvement towards becoming a developed nation.

Underlining the need to channel the energy of the students and youngsters in every university towards achieving the common goal of Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister suggested running special campaigns in every college and university.

“The exam date has also been declared for us as citizens of the country. We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day for the goal of Viksit Bharat. This is the environment we have to create as a family,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India is going to be a leader in terms of the working-age population for the coming 25-30 years, and is being recognised by the world, Modi said. “Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiaries of change,” he said.

The next 25 years, Modi added, are going to be decisive for the careers of the youngsters in colleges and universities. “The government wants to connect every youth of the country with the action plan of a developed India,” he said. He concluded his address by urging the youth to send in their suggestions for making India a developed nation.