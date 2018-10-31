Civil society outfits in poll-bound Rajasthan submit people’s demands to political parties

Places for protests in cities, reservation to women and employment rights were among 32 demands that civil society organisations in Rajasthan submitted on Tuesday to political parties, which assured to fulfil them.

Suchana Evum Rojgar Abhiyan Rajasthan and other organisations held a ‘Jan Nigrani Abhiyan’ from October 15 to discuss people’s problems and demands. The organisations formed ‘Jan Manch’ to submit their demands to representatives of parties. The BJP did not attend the Manch.

Social activist Aruna Roy said governments did not give place for staging demonstrations and sit-ins. “Places should be provided in the middle of a city in each district to protect the right to protest and democratic culture.”

Kavita Srivastava of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) demanded 33% reservation to women and equal right in employment.

The organisations formed an election vigilance committee with retired justice VS Dave as its patron. The committee with 40 members will keep a watch during assembly elections in the state.

Social activist Nikhil Dey associated with Jan Nigrani Abhiyan spoke about the programmes held in the 15 days of the campaign and demands raised by people. He appealed to the parties not to give tickets to criminals.

The 32 demands relate to ration, labour, unorganised labourers, Dalits, saharias, semi-nomadic tribes, education, land, agriculture, mining, child rights, transgender community, employment guarantee, women’s right, disabled, youth, and so on.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma, Congress manifesto committee chairman Harish Choudhary, Aam Aadmi Party state coordinator Devendra Shastri, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state general secretary Amraram, Janwadi Mahila Samiti’s Sumitra Chopra, CPI state secretary Narendra Acharya and Bahujan Samaj Party representative Satyapal Choudhary attended the event.

Harish Choudhary assured that if the Congress comes to power, places for demonstrations and sit-ins will be fixed. Sharma assured increase in representation to women. Representatives of other parties assured that people’s demands will be included in their manifestos.

More than 100 organisations and about 1500 people took part in Jan Manch. They took a pledge that they will not vote based on caste and religion and will not be lured by parties.

