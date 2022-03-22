Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Civilian gunned down, another injured in Valley terror attacks

While the civilian was killed in Budgam district, the street vendor was shot at in Pulwama district, according to a J&K police spokesperson
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:06 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Srinagar: A civilian resident was killed and a migrant street vendor was injured in two separate attacks suspected to be the work of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

While the civilian was killed in Budgam district, the worker was shot at in Pulwama district.

According to a J&K police spokesperson, suspected terrorists barged into the home of Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a resident of Gotpora area of Budgam and fired indiscriminately upon him. “In the incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for the treatment, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in Pulwama, street vendor Bisujeet Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was shot at around 7:45 pm. “In this terror incident, he (Kumar) had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance where he is being treated,” said the spokesperson.

Police have registered cases in both the incidents.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on,” the spokesperson said.

The attacks come days after a migrant worker was shot-at in Pulwama in a terror attack. The worker, Mohammad Akram from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment.

