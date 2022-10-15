Civilian killed in Valley terror attack, Kashmiri Pandits renew protest

Srinagar/Jammu: Terrorists shot dead a 56-year-old Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, the latest in a series of targeted attacks in the region, police officials familiar with the matter said.

The terror killing renewed protests by migrant Kashmiri Pandits employed under Prime Minister’s rehabilitation package, demanding relocation from Kashmir.

Puran Krishan Bhat, a fruit grower, was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of the district on Saturday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” J&K Police tweeted.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), south Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“A Kashmiri Pandit has been murdered. We are working on it (the case). KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it but we are ascertaining all the facts,” he said.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, KFF spokesperson, Waseem Mir, said: “Today our cadre carried out an operation at Choudhary Gund area of Shopian in which one Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishnan was eliminated. We have already warned about our attacks on pandits and non locals working on the Modi led agenda of settler colonialism post abrogation of Article 370. Wherever you are dont think you are out of our eyes. Its just the matter of time and place. Next turn will be yours.”

The DIG said security was provided to the six Kashmiri Pandit families living in the village. “There were six police persons guarding the families. We are looking at the reason (for the possible security lapse),” Kumar said and added that action will be taken against the security guards and the area’s in-charge officials in case of a lapse.

Nine civilians, including migrant workers and local residents, have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir since May. Bhat’s killing comes two months after fruit seller Sunil Kumar Bhat, 48, was shot dead in Shopian. KFF claimed responsibility for that attack also.

Shock and grief shrouded Bhat’s family members, who questioned the administration’s security arrangements for Kashmiri Pandits.

“We are told that Pandits are safe in their homes in Kashmir. He [Bhat] was shot dead at the gate of his house,” a relative of Bhat said on condition of anonymity.

“He left behind 2 little children. He was the breadwinner, now he’s no more. Everything is finished. It’s a targeted killing. They [terrorists] don’t kill just anyone who comes before them but those whom they don’t like. They don’t want Pandits in Kashmir,” another relative of his said.

Saturday’s attack revived protests by Pandit employees. “Our worst fears have once again come true. We have already fled the Valley otherwise we feel many of us would have been dead. The government has remained unmoved and paid no heed to our pleas for relocation,” Nikhil Kaul, one of the protesters who blocked the Jammu-Akhnoor road, said.

Yogesh Pandit, another protester, said they will not return to Kashmir till the situation becomes better. “The killing of Bhat exposed the government’s claims about the improved security situation in the Valley. We will not return till the situation becomes normal in a true sense,” he said.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and politicians from across the party lines condemned the attack.

“Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,” Sinha tweeted.

National Conference vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah offered condolences to Bhat’s family.

“Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Pooran Krishan Bhat has lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May Pooran ji’s soul rest in peace,” he said.

Condemning the killing, BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said. “These things will not be tolerated anymore as these attacks are aimed to disturb the peace in the region.”

The PDP said while the Kashmiri pandits have been protesting for the last five months demanding their relocation, the “LG administration in their hubris kept turning a blind eye to their plight”. “Today yet another Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan, was shot dead in Shopian. Thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” the party said.

(With agency inputs)