Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR: A man was killed in South Kashmir after suspected militants opened fire on him in Kulgam district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police control room Kulgam confirmed that the civilian namely Satish Kumar Singh, driver by profession and a resident of Kakran in Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries. “He was hit in the head near his home and has succumbed,” an official of PCR Kulgam said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the police said in a tweet that he was shifted to a hospital for treatment and the area was cordoned off.

The valley has witnessed a number of such attacks targeting civilians including people from minority community and those from outside J&K in the recent past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma was wounded after suspected militants opened fire on him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On April 4, militants had fired upon a Kashmiri pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he received serious gunshot injuries.

On April 3, two non-local labourers, Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, from Punjab were injured after they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen suspected to be militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On March 21, a Kashmiri resident Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar was killed and a Bihari labourer Bisujeet Kumar injured in two separate attacks by gunmen suspected to be militants in Kashmir’s Budgam and Pulwama districts.

Two days earlier on March 19, a migrant worker was shot at in Pulwama in a militant attack in south Kashmir. Suspected terrorists had shot at Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, civilians, minorities and outsiders were targeted in Kashmir, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.

The attacks come against the backdrop of an increase in targeted killings in the region this year as well.

Militants shot dead 29-year-old special police officer Ishfaq Ahmad and wounded his 21-year-old brother Umar Jan at their residence in Kashmir’s Budgam district on March 27. Jan succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by militants on March 11. On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. Terrorists have also attacked off-duty personnel, killing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}