Civilian shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, non-local attacked in Pulwama

A civilian died after he was shot at by terrorists in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

The man, Tajamul Mohi u din Rather, was shot by the terrorists near his home at Gotpora Budgam.

SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem said the man succumbed to his injuries later.

According to reports, in another incident, militants attacked a labourer from Bihar at Gangoo in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The man is being shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. Police said security forces have cordoned off the area.

In a tweet, the People's Conference condemned the attacks and called them barbaric.

"A civilian Tajamul Rather has been killed at Gotpora Budgam. While as another unfortunate news of a non-local labourer shot at Gangoo area in Pulwama. What a sad end of the day on eve of Navroz. Highly condemnable & utmost barbaric!, " said the post read.

(This is a developing story)

