SIT to probe 'unfortunate' killing of civilians in Nagaland, says CM; ‘Anguished’, tweets Amit Shah

A high-level SIT will investigate the encounter and justice will be delivered as per the law o the land. "Appeal for peace from all sections," the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.
Union home minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the killing of the civilians in Nagaland. (PTI )
Published on Dec 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday condemned the killing of the civilians between Oting and Tiru village of Mon district in which at least11 civilians were reportedly killed and two were injured. A high-level SIT will investigate the encounter and justice will be delivered as per the law o the land. "Appeal for peace from all sections," the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.

The incident took place near the Myanmar border.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," the home minister tweeted.

According to reports, the casualty includes daily wagers who were returning from Tiru in a pick-up truck which allegedly came under the fire of the army personnel who were in an anti-terror operation. Receiving inputs regarding teh movement of a faction of NSCN (K), the army reportedly launched an operation which led to an encounter and the lorry carrying the daily wagers was believed to have caught in between.

The death of the civilians triggered unrest in the area after villagers started protesting. According to reports, some security vehicles were set on fire by angry villagers while the police had to fire to bring the mob under control.

Assam Rifles officials said the security forces too have suffered injuries in the operation, including one fatality. Regretting the loss of lives, the Assam Rifles said a specific operation was plainned in Tiry based on the credible intelligence of a likely movement of insurgents. "Cause of loss of lives is being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level and appropriate action will be taken," the Assam Rifles said, as reported by ANI.

Topics
nagaland neiphiu rio
