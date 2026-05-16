...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery

CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jabalpur, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday called for deepening technology and artificial intelligence -based judicial architecture, and using technological advancements to expedite justice delivery.

CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery

Stating that technology was the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time, he said the country's judiciary was committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of technological advancements and AI for the benefit of the common man.

The CJI was speaking at a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the topic of "Fragmentation to fusion, empowering justice via united digital platform integration". He also launched the MP high court's newly-developed digital platforms.

"Indian judiciary is committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of not only technological advancements that have been going on and which are integral part of our system since 1990, but also of latest designs of AI and how we can use them for the benefit of the common man," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
technology jabalpur judiciary artificial intelligence
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.