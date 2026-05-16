Jabalpur, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday called for deepening technology and artificial intelligence -based judicial architecture, and using technological advancements to expedite justice delivery.

CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery

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Stating that technology was the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time, he said the country's judiciary was committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of technological advancements and AI for the benefit of the common man.

The CJI was speaking at a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the topic of "Fragmentation to fusion, empowering justice via united digital platform integration". He also launched the MP high court's newly-developed digital platforms.

"Indian judiciary is committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of not only technological advancements that have been going on and which are integral part of our system since 1990, but also of latest designs of AI and how we can use them for the benefit of the common man," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture. Technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time," the CJI added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture. Technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time," the CJI added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He stressed the need to embrace technological advancement in judiciary for expediting the justice delivery system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed the need to embrace technological advancement in judiciary for expediting the justice delivery system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Praising Madhya Pradesh HC for developing these platforms, the CJI said that as stated by the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, there was a need to roll out these technological advancements at the pan-India level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising Madhya Pradesh HC for developing these platforms, the CJI said that as stated by the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, there was a need to roll out these technological advancements at the pan-India level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A committee has been constituted by the Supreme Court on how to use AI for the benefit of the judicial system, especially in speedy disposal of cases, according to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A committee has been constituted by the Supreme Court on how to use AI for the benefit of the judicial system, especially in speedy disposal of cases, according to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Minister Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and MP High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sabharwal also spoke on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and MP High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sabharwal also spoke on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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