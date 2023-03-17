'CJI Chandrachud being trolled': 13 MPs, including Jaya Bachchan, write to Prez

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is being attacked by the troll army, "presumably sympathetic to the interest of the ruling party in Maharashtra" as he is hearing the issue of the political crisis in the state, 13 MPs wrote to President Droupadi Murmu. Congress MP Vivek Tankha wrote the letter and 12 other MPs, including Congress's Digvijaya Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan and Ram Gopal Yadav, signed the letter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"We are all aware that the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is seized of and hearing an important Constitutional issue in the matter of government formation and the governor's role in Maharashtra. While the matter is subjudice, the troll army, presumably sympathetic to the interest of the ruling party in Maharashtra, has launched an offensive against the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India. The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms," the letter said.

Calling this as an interference with the course of justice, the opposition MPs sought immediate action against the trolls and also those who are behind it -- supporting and sponsoring. "As law abiding parliamentarians, we expect immediate action against the culprits, failing which the matter may have to be escalated to higher levels," the letter said.

The CJI raised some strong questions as he heard the Maharashtra crisis. Raising questions over the role of the then Governor who called for a trust vote following which Uddhav Thackeray resigned. The CJI also questioned the timing of the rebellion of the Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde and asked what happened three years after the happy marriage of the Sena, NCP and the Congress.

