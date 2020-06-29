e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

The 64-year-old Justice SA Bobde has often talked his love for motorcycles and said he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday.
Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday.(@arpitbhtnagar/Twitter Photo )
         

Photographs of SA Bobde, the Chief Justice of India, trying a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Nagpur are being shared repeatedly on social media.

Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday.

The Harley Davidson CVO 2020 is priced at more than Rs 51 lakh, features a nearly 2000cc V-Twin engine, weighs more than 400 kilograms.

The 64-year-old Justice Bobde has often talked his love for motorcycles and said he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.

Justice Bobde had suffered a broken ankle after an accident while test driving a high-end Harley Davidson bike last year. The accident had kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings for some time.

Reports said the Harley Davidson cruiser bike does not belong to CJI Bobde.

Some users praised his “swag level” for living a life and called him a Knight Rider

 

 

Some also pointed out that the chief justice of India was not hearing a helmet and a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

tags
top news
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In