CJI shares deets on SC's performance in 4 days, talks of meeting expectations

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Friday said he would do his best to live up expectations and be worthy of standing in front of members of the Bar Council of India.

The CJI, who was sworn-in for the top judicial post on August 27, was speaking a felicitation programme organised by the Bar.

“I would strive, do my best to live up to expectations, to be worthy of standing in front of you after three months and getting more flowers than what I got today,” CJI Lalit said, adding the Supreme Court will endeavour to dispose of as many cases as possible.

He said that over the past four days since he took over, the top court has listed matter far excess in number.

“Total number of miscellaneous matters that the court disposed of in four days was 1,293. Number of regular matters disposed of was 106... The SC will try to dispose of as much as you are capable of bringing,” the CJI further said.

He added a total of 440 transfer petitions were disposed of in the last four days.

CJI Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November.

A PTI report said BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the appointment of Justice Lalit as the 49th CJI is a matter of great pride for all lawyers across the country.

“He has also ensured transparency in the listing of the matters so that lawyers do not face difficulty. Listing of cases was a big problem for Supreme Court lawyers. Today, when cases are filed, they are listed for hearing the next day. This is the norm by CJI UU Lalit. He heard 200 mentioning cases yesterday. I was there in the court," he said.

A day ahead of taking oath, the CJI had shared three key areas of his focus, the top priority being making listing simple, clear and transparent as possible. He also promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before respective courts.

His third area of focus would be listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to benches of three judges.

(With agency)

HT News Desk