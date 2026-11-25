Outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will always be remembered for his humble judicial approach and cool temper, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Wednesday.

The CJI said that in his zeal to decide all cases, Justice Sharma ensured that not a single lawyer went unheard. (HT PHOTO/Representative Image) more less

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Justice Sharma had the art and capability to navigate and deliver actual justice even if a statute or a provision of law created an impediment, the CJI said, highlighting that deciding a case and delivering justice were not always the same.

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He was speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) for Justice Sharma, who is scheduled to retire on November 29.

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The CJI said that in his zeal to decide all cases, Justice Sharma ensured that not a single lawyer went unheard.

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{{^usCountry}} "All talked about the very polite and humble approach of brother Satish, who never loses his temper and is always known to be one of the coolest judges of this court. I think he will always be remembered for that," Justice Kant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All talked about the very polite and humble approach of brother Satish, who never loses his temper and is always known to be one of the coolest judges of this court. I think he will always be remembered for that," Justice Kant said. {{/usCountry}}

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"As far as we judges are concerned, listening to the members of the bar with a lot of patience is a routine exercise for us. But listening to the members of the bar say kind words about a colleague, who is now demitting office on successful completion of his tenure, is unique and makes the occasion special," he said on a lighter note.

Thanking SCAORA for the farewell, Justice Sharma said a judge does not get every case right.

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"I believe no one who held this office can claim otherwise. But what a judge can do is read every file, hear every counsel and decide without fear or favour. I leave with one satisfaction from this institution -- that I do not carry a single file home that I did not read or decide without fear or favour. A judge is only as good as the assistance he receives," he said.

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The outgoing judge also advised young lawyers to read the brief, be courteous to opponents, and always be truthful to the bench.

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Attorney General R Venkataramani, SCAORA president Devvrat and others spoke on the occasion.

Born on November 30, 1961, in Bhopal, Justice Sharma initially practised in constitutional, service, civil and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

He was appointed additional central government counsel on May 28, 1993 and was appointed a senior panel counsel by the Government of India on June 28, 2004.

In 2003, at the age of 42, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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Justice Sharma was elevated as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008 and was appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court as a judge on December 31, 2020.

Justice Sharma was later appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on August 31, 2021 and was elevated as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on October 11 that year. He was later transferred to the Delhi High Court as Chief Justice and took the oath of office on June 28, 2022.

He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on November 9, 2023.