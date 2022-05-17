SC Collegium recommends Satish Chandra Sharma as new chief justice of Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi high court.

Justice Sharma is currently serving as the chief justice of the Telangana high court.

He was born on November 30 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and obtained an LLB degree in 1984.

He was appointed additional central government counsel on May 28, 1993 and was appointed senior panel counsel by the Government of India on June 28, 2004.

In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the young age of 42, making him one of the youngest senior advocates of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was elevated as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008 and was gradually appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

Justice Sharma will take charge from Justice Vipin Sanghi, who was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Delhi High court in March following the retirement of Justice DN Patel.

Justice Sanghi has now been transferred as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court.