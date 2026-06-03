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CJP appoints journalist, filmmaker, ex-McKinsey consultant as spokespersons

CJP appoints journalist, filmmaker, ex-McKinsey consultant as spokespersons

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 01:08 pm IST
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New Delhi, Online sensation Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons in a move to expand its reach ahead of a protest it proposed against failures in the education system.

CJP appoints journalist, filmmaker, ex-McKinsey consultant as spokespersons

In a post on X, the outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would serve as its chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka would represent the organisation before the public and the media.

"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," it said.

According to the announcement, Das brings experience in journalism focused on legal, judicial and social issues. The CJP also credited him with playing a leading role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025.

Dahiya, a political researcher, author and filmmaker, has worked on research and content production for several YouTube creators, the party said.

Launched last month, the outfit has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, as a platform focused on education and youth issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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