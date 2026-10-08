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CJP Bengaluru Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy security, barricades put up at Freedom Park ahead of CJP's ‘chappal protest’

By Prerna
Oct 8, 2026, 11:20:21 IST

Bengaluru’s Freedom Park is set to host a CJP protest on Thursday, bringing together activists and public figures to raise concerns surrounding the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. The protestors have been demanding the resignation of the CEC at various demonstrations across the country.

Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee and Prakash Raj in a video posted on Instagram (Instagram/@cockroachjantaparty)
Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee and Prakash Raj in a video posted on Instagram (Instagram/@cockroachjantaparty)

Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Bengaluru's Freedom Park is set to witness a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The programme, scheduled to begin at 4pm, will start with a People's Tribunal where people from across Karnataka are expected to raise concerns over alleged wrongful deletions from voter lists. A “Chappal protest” will follow....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 8 Oct 2026, 11:20:21 AM IST

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Karnataka Police increases security at Freedom Park, barricades installed

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: In a video shared by PTI on X, visuals of Karnataka police stepping up security at Freedom Park and installing barricades have emerged.


  • 8 Oct 2026, 11:08:34 AM IST

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: 'Pack your bags, will be long fight’: CJP's Saurav Das ahead of Delhi October 10 protest

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: The CJP has also given a call for protest in Delhi on October 10. The party's co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and for reforms in the Election Commission of India.

  • 8 Oct 2026, 10:54:50 AM IST

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: ‘The streets belong to us’: Dipke

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Ahead of the protest on Thursday, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke took to X with a call to “reclaim our democracy.” He wrote, "You may hold the power, but the streets belong to us. And it is from these very streets that we, the people of India, will reclaim our democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"

  • 8 Oct 2026, 10:39:21 AM IST

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Protesters demand CEC's resignation

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: The protestors over the past week have held various demonstrations across India, including Mumbai and Delhi. The call for these protests were given by Cockroach Janta Party as well as students organisations like AISA, SFI. After the Mumbai protest on October 2, the Shivaji Park police had registered a case against CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and 400 others.

  • 8 Oct 2026, 09:54:47 AM IST

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join CJP protest today

    Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Prakash Raj has appealed to citizens to take part in the People's Tribunal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park... Bengaluru," the actor-activist said on social media on Wednesday. He added that victims of SIR from across the state, along with the Cockroach Janta Party, youth organisations and civil society, will be present at the event.

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