CJP Bengaluru Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy security, barricades put up at Freedom Park ahead of CJP's ‘chappal protest’

Actor and activist Prakash Raj is expected to participate in the protest, while YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been announced as a special guest. Rathee confirmed his participation after Prakash Raj announced his presence at Freedom Park. JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other youth and civil society representatives are also expected to attend.

The CJP and allied groups have demanded that deletions made during the SIR exercise be scrapped and the pre-SIR electoral rolls retained. They have also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.