CJP Bengaluru Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy security, barricades put up at Freedom Park ahead of CJP's ‘chappal protest’
Bengaluru’s Freedom Park is set to host a CJP protest on Thursday, bringing together activists and public figures to raise concerns surrounding the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. The protestors have been demanding the resignation of the CEC at various demonstrations across the country.
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Bengaluru's Freedom Park is set to witness a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The programme, scheduled to begin at 4pm, will start with a People's Tribunal where people from across Karnataka are expected to raise concerns over alleged wrongful deletions from voter lists. A “Chappal protest” will follow....Read More
Actor and activist Prakash Raj is expected to participate in the protest, while YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been announced as a special guest. Rathee confirmed his participation after Prakash Raj announced his presence at Freedom Park. JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other youth and civil society representatives are also expected to attend.
The CJP and allied groups have demanded that deletions made during the SIR exercise be scrapped and the pre-SIR electoral rolls retained. They have also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.
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- 8 Oct 2026, 11:20:21 AM IST
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Karnataka Police increases security at Freedom Park, barricades installed
VIDEO | Karnataka: Security heightened, barricades put up at Freedom park in Bengaluru ahead of the proposed CJP protest. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/NWOmmYTIfE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: In a video shared by PTI on X, visuals of Karnataka police stepping up security at Freedom Park and installing barricades have emerged.
- 8 Oct 2026, 11:08:34 AM IST
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: 'Pack your bags, will be long fight’: CJP's Saurav Das ahead of Delhi October 10 protest
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: The CJP has also given a call for protest in Delhi on October 10. The party's co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and for reforms in the Election Commission of India.
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- 8 Oct 2026, 10:54:50 AM IST
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: ‘The streets belong to us’: Dipke
You may hold the power, but the streets belong to us. And it is from these very streets that we, the people of India, will reclaim our democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 8, 2026
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Ahead of the protest on Thursday, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke took to X with a call to “reclaim our democracy.” He wrote, "You may hold the power, but the streets belong to us. And it is from these very streets that we, the people of India, will reclaim our democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"
- 8 Oct 2026, 10:39:21 AM IST
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Protesters demand CEC's resignation
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: The protestors over the past week have held various demonstrations across India, including Mumbai and Delhi. The call for these protests were given by Cockroach Janta Party as well as students organisations like AISA, SFI. After the Mumbai protest on October 2, the Shivaji Park police had registered a case against CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and 400 others.
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- 8 Oct 2026, 09:54:47 AM IST
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join CJP protest today
Bengaluru CJP Protest Live Updates: Prakash Raj has appealed to citizens to take part in the People's Tribunal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park... Bengaluru," the actor-activist said on social media on Wednesday. He added that victims of SIR from across the state, along with the Cockroach Janta Party, youth organisations and civil society, will be present at the event.