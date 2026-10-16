Delhi Police ask Dipke to call off Connaught Place demonstration, say area is not a protest site

Delhi Police has prohibited CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding any form of demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place, citing the need to protect public safety, traffic movement and the rights of citizens and traders.

A Delhi Police official with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, ahead of the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally.

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In a notice served to Dipke on Friday, Delhi Police told CJP founder that “Connaught Place is not a notified protest site and that demonstrations may be held at designated venues, subject to the necessary permission being sought and granted.” It further said that such an “unlawful assembly” posed a serious risk to public order and infringed on the rights of other citizens.

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A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force in the area and any violation could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws, police told Dipke.

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{{^usCountry}} “Not only has no permission been sought, but any unauthorised public gathering could critically imperil the factors mentioned by the Hon’ble Apex Court,” the notice stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not only has no permission been sought, but any unauthorised public gathering could critically imperil the factors mentioned by the Hon’ble Apex Court,” the notice stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke had announced a Tiranga event on social media two days ago, urging protesters to assemble at Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16.

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Delhi Police said the event could disrupt traffic and affect businesses, including showrooms, restaurants, hotels, banks, offices and street vendors. Police, in the notice, also warned of possible congestion or a stampede near Rajiv Chowk Metro station, which caters to an average of two lakh commuters daily.

“It (CP) houses a dense concentration of showrooms, restaurants, hotels, banks, offices and street vendors, so any disruption, particularly during evening and weekend hours, as well as the peak festival season, directly affects the livelihood of traders and their employees. Over 15 lakh traders and their employees depend on its peaceful and orderly functioning for the exercise of their fundamental right,” the notice read.

Delhi Police said several arterial roads pass through CP, and their obstruction could paralyse traffic across central Delhi. It also cited, in the notice, the area's proximity to Parliament, the Central Secretariat and diplomatic precincts, raising concerns about public order and security.

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Police further said narrow service lanes and older buildings could impede the movement of fire tenders and ambulances, potentially compromising emergency response services.

Police also cited previous demonstrations by the CJP, alleging that protesters had violated permission conditions and that earlier calls for a march to Parliament had resulted in violence and damage to public and private property.

Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police bar Abhijeet Dipke from holding a demonstration at Connaught Place? Police said Connaught Place is not a notified protest site and that no permission had been sought. It cited public safety, traffic movement, and the rights of citizens and traders. Where can demonstrations be held in Delhi instead of Connaught Place? Delhi Police said demonstrations may be held at designated venues, subject to permission. The police identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative protest sites. Could traders receive compensation if the Connaught Place protest affects their business? The Supreme Court said it could consider compensation if protests disproportionately impede traders and daily-wage earners from earning a livelihood. It said the issue would depend on the circumstances.