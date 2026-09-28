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CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: Police deny stir nod at Shivaji Park; Dipke asks, ‘How was Eknath Shinde allowed?’

By HT News Desk
Sep 28, 2026, 11:05:10 IST

CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park police station said that the police department is not empowered to grant permission for public gatherings on the ground under the existing orders of the Bombay high court and subsequent state government guidelines.

CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: An official said that an application seeking permission for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit's protest was submitted to the police on September 26 by activist Ajinkya Shinde. (PTI File)
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: An official said that an application seeking permission for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit's protest was submitted to the police on September 26 by activist Ajinkya Shinde. (PTI File)

CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: Mumbai police on Sunday denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing high court directives, lack of civic nod, and the possibility of traffic disruptions....Read More

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  • 28 Sept 2026, 11:05:10 AM IST

    CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke invokes Eknath Shinde rally

    CJP founder asked Mumbai police how Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde got permission to hold a rall at Shivaji Park after his pressure group was denied nod.
    He wrote in reply to Mumbai police on X, “Acha… how was Eknath Shinde granted the permission then?”

  • 28 Sept 2026, 10:59:43 AM IST

    CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: Why did Mumbai police deny nod for stir?

    The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park police station said the police department is not empowered to grant permission for public gatherings at the ground under existing orders of the High Court and subsequent state government guidelines.

    The communication also highlighted that the applicant failed to submit the mandatory permission letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the ground's usage.

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