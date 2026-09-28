CJP Mumbai protest LIVE: Police deny stir nod at Shivaji Park; Dipke asks, ‘How was Eknath Shinde allowed?’

An official said that an application seeking permission for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit's protest was submitted to the police on September 26 by activist Ajinkya Shinde.

The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park police station said that the police department is not empowered to grant permission for public gatherings on the ground under the existing orders of the Bombay high court and subsequent Maharashtra government guidelines.

The communication also highlighted that the applicant failed to submit the mandatory permission letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the use of the ground.

Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising significant concerns regarding noise pollution, it added.

Furthermore, authorities noted that the proposed protest was likely to cause severe traffic congestion and impede the movement of emergency vehicles to several prominent hospitals in the vicinity.

Advising the organiser to look for alternate venues within Mumbai, the police stated that if a fresh application is submitted for another location, the competent authority will consider it in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The CJP protest in Mumbai

The CJP had earlier announced it would stage a nationwide protest from Mumbai's Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The mobilisation against Kumar follows an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders regarding the SIR.

The Election Commission, however, has said that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.