"CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, says Ashutosh Ranka.
On Saturday, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained amid a major security clampdown, with more than 7,000 protesters detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.
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Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters, including All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, continued their demonstrations on Sunday but were also detained and later released.
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Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters, including All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, continued their demonstrations on Sunday but were also detained and later released.
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Ranka and Das came down heavily on the Centre at their first press conference after coming out of 24-hour detention by the Delhi Police. Das said the entire country was in an emergency-like situation, with protesters being detained, transport curbs in place and internet services shut down in parts of the national capital.
The Supreme Court, during a special sitting on Sunday, ruled that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”. However, the Delhi Police continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place on Sunday, including CPI(M) leader John Brittas.
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Meanwhile, opposition parties have planned to march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge seeking an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged “vote chori”. However, the CJI rejected the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting. However, CJI has reportedly rejected the request.
Deep Dive
When will CJP leaders visit the Delhi police station to seek a new Jantar Mantar protest date?
CJP leaders, including Saurav Das, said they would visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest.
Why are CJP leaders seeking a fresh date for a Jantar Mantar protest?
Police detained CJP leaders and prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar during Saturday’s demonstration. The party says it wants to hold a peaceful protest there.
What will CJP do if Delhi Police does not give it a protest date within 24 hours?
CJP leaders said they would announce a protest call themselves if Delhi Police did not provide a date within 24 hours.
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Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/CJP leaders to visit Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station tomorrow, seek date for fresh Jantar Mantar protest
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