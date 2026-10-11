Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP co-conveners Saurav Das, right, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press conference following their release from preventive detention, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement, the leaders said the Delhi Police had 24 hours to provide them with a date for the protest, failing which they would announce a protest call themselves.

Also Read | Detentions continue in Delhi despite Supreme Court order, 100 held from Connaught Place

"CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, says Ashutosh Ranka.

On Saturday, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained amid a major security clampdown, with more than 7,000 protesters detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters, including All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, continued their demonstrations on Sunday but were also detained and later released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters, including All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, continued their demonstrations on Sunday but were also detained and later released. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ranka and Das came down heavily on the Centre at their first press conference after coming out of 24-hour detention by the Delhi Police. Das said the entire country was in an emergency-like situation, with protesters being detained, transport curbs in place and internet services shut down in parts of the national capital.

Also Read | Opposition march to Supreme Court tomorrow; leaders seek to meet CJI against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Supreme Court, during a special sitting on Sunday, ruled that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”. However, the Delhi Police continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place on Sunday, including CPI(M) leader John Brittas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, opposition parties have planned to march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge seeking an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged “vote chori”. However, the CJI rejected the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting. However, CJI has reportedly rejected the request.