CJP protest in Delhi on October 10: Trains from UP, Mumbai cancelled or rescheduled; check list

Nearly two dozen trains connecting Uttar Pradesh with New Delhi have been cancelled ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, disrupting rail services for passengers travelling to the national capital.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The North Central Railway (NCR), Northern Railway (NR), and North Eastern Railway (NER) between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have been cancelled amid the Delhi protest of October 10. These include prominent trains such as Shatabdi and Tejas.

However, the Railways has not cited the protest as the reason for this mass cancellation.

Traffic congestion alert prompts cancellation of 16 NER trains

Deep Dive Which trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin were cancelled for October 10? Mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 were cancelled at their originating stations. Several other services connecting Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were also cancelled on October 9 and 10. Why were trains cancelled ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi? Railway officials cited warnings of severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Although the cancellations came ahead of the protest, the Railways did not cite the protest itself as the reason. How can passengers check cancelled trains and get refunds? Passengers can check train status through railway helpline 139, the NTES app or other official railway information channels. Refunds will be initiated for passengers booked on affected services.

NER cancelled 16 mail, express, and passenger trains on October 9 and 10 following a traffic advisory warning of heavy traffic congestion and road jams around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10.

Also read | No permission for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police say CJP's intimation came 'too late'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory has predicted "Severe road congestion and heavy traffic between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, 2026. In view of the situation, the railway has decided to cancel the affected trains from their originating stations (cancel at source), NCR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Dr Shivam Sharma said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory has predicted "Severe road congestion and heavy traffic between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, 2026. In view of the situation, the railway has decided to cancel the affected trains from their originating stations (cancel at source), NCR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Dr Shivam Sharma said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The cancellations affect several trains connecting Prayagraj, Kanpur, Delhi and other stations. The Prayagraj–New Delhi Prayagraj Express (12417), Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275), Kanpur Central–New Delhi Shram Shakti Express (12451) and Manikpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express (12447) have been cancelled for October 9.

Also read | Delhi Jantar Mantar protest (Oct 10): What's open, what's closed? Metro, trains, liquor shops hit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Kanpur Central–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12033) and Agra Cantt–New Delhi Intercity Express (14211) will remain cancelled on October 10.

Several MEMU and EMU services connecting Aligarh, Dankaur, Khurja, Ghaziabad, Shakurbasti, Hathras Kila, Tundla and Delhi have also been cancelled on October 9 and 10.

Passengers have been advised to check their train status before starting their journeys to avoid inconvenience. Dr Sharma said updates are available through railway helpline 139, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app, and other official railway information channels.

Lucknow, Banaras services among affected trains

From Lucknow, three trains have been affected: the 82501 Tejas Express, scheduled to depart on Saturday; the 12229 Lucknow Mail and the 12429 Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special, both scheduled to depart on Friday. From Banaras, the 12559 Shiv Ganga Express and the 12581 Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express, scheduled for Friday, have been suspended. The 15303 Kasganj-New Delhi Intercity Express, scheduled to depart on Saturday, is also affected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Means, two trains under the Banaras division and one under the Izzatnagar division have been cancelled. A senior public relations officer of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, said no trains originating from Gorakhpur had been cancelled.

Cancellations ahead of CJP protest against Election Commission

The cancellations come ahead of the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The demonstration is expected to draw a large turnout.

However, railway officials have cited congestion at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations as the reason for the cancellations. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Lucknow division Samarth Gupta said the decision was taken due to the ongoing congestion at the two stations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Refunds will be initiated for passengers booked on the affected services, while further details of the cancellations are awaited.

List of affected trains

NCR trains

Train No. Train Name / Route Cancellation Date

12033 Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shatabdi Express Oct 10

12417 Prayagraj – New Delhi Prayagraj Express Oct 9

12275 Prayagraj – New Delhi Humsafar Express Oct 9

12451 Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express Oct 9

12447 Manikpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express Oct 9

14211 Agra Cantt – New Delhi Intercity Express Oct 10

64151 Aligarh – Delhi MEMU Oct 9

64107 Dankaur – Delhi EMU Oct 9

64113 Khurja – Ghaziabad EMU Oct 9

64101 Aligarh – Delhi EMU Oct 10

64111 Khurja – Shakurbasti EMU Oct 10

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

64581 Hathras Kila – Delhi MEMU Oct 10

64103 Aligarh – Delhi EMU Oct 10

64583 Tundla – Delhi MEMU Oct 10

64105 Aligarh – New Delhi EMU Oct 10

64109 Dankaur – Shakurbasti EMU Oct 10

NR Trains:

12229 Lucknow Mail October 9

12429 Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special October 9

NER Trains:

82501 Tejas Express October 10

12559 Shiv Ganga Express October 9

12581 Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express October 9

15303 Kasganj-New Delhi Intercity Express October 10

Western, Central Railways cancel and reschedule long-distance trains

The Western and Central Railways have also cancelled six long-distance trains and rescheduled two others arriving in New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10, citing fears of severe traffic congestion at Delhi ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the Election Commission. Two of the six trains that are cancelled - one each from WR and CR - and the two rescheduled from WR originate from Mumbai, while the other affected trains start from other states that fall under WR.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a communication issued by the Railway Board to the rail authorities in Mumbai, restrictions have been imposed in view of anticipated road traffic congestion in the areas surrounding railway stations of New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Mumbai Rajdhani trains rescheduled by 5 hours

The two Rajdhani trains - Mumbai Central–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12951), scheduled to reach New Delhi at 8.32 am on Saturday, has been rescheduled, while the Mumbai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (12953), due to arrive at 9.43 am, has also been rescheduled by five hours. The CR authorities have cancelled train 22221 from CSMT to Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani.

Five other trains that have been cancelled include Dr Ambedkar Nagar – New Delhi Express (20155), Indore – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (09309), Indore–New Delhi Express (12415), Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12247) and Sabarmati–New Delhi Express (12957).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rail officials in Mumbai said each train carries around 1500-2000 passengers. They have deployed the railway police to prevent any untoward incident at stations that could cause law and order problems. The cancellations and rescheduling affect services originating from different cities on Friday and scheduled to reach Delhi on Saturday morning.

"Passengers travelling on these trains have been advised to check the latest railway updates before commencing their journeys," an internal note by the Railway Board states.

CJP calls for nationwide mobilisation

The disruption comes ahead of the CJP's planned October 10 protest against the poll panel. The group has called for nationwide mobilisation, demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Wednesday, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das had stated at a press conference: “Book your train and flight tickets. Prepare for a long agitation.”

Meanwhile, the CJP had asserted that the protest would continue even if Kumar resigned, adding that the movement was not limited to the removal of an individual.

Five trains bound for Delhi from the West Central Railway (WCR) zone cancelled in view of CJP protest on October 10.

According to WCR public relations officer Madhur Verma, five trains have been cancelled due to heavy rail traffic in Delhi.

The trains that have been cancelled include- Mahakaushal Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Sampark Kranti, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Superfast, Bhopal-Nizamuddin, and Kota-Nizamuddin.

(With inputs from Shashank)