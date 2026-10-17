CJP protest LIVE: Neha Bora released, Dipke to be produced before SEM court; 150 detained at CP march
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police said that while Neha Bora was released after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, action under Section 126/170 of the BNSS was initiated against Dipke
CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA national president Neha Bora were arrested under preventive sections on Friday, the Delhi Police has said....Read More
The cops said that while Neha Bora was released after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, action under Section 126/170 of the BNSS was initiated against Dipke, who will now be produced before a special executive magistrate, ANI news agency reported. Dipke had been detained on Friday ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march called by the CJP in Central Park in Connaught Place.
CJP had, on Friday, claimed Dipke was taken to an undisclosed location, with the outfit's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde saying that his whereabouts remained unknown. “It has been more than eight hours since he (Abhijeet Dipke) was detained, yet we still do not know his whereabouts. They are not letting him speak to either a lawyer or our team. We have been unable to ascertain the grounds for his detention,” ANI cited Shinde as saying late on Friday.
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka in judicial custody
CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday after being produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandi Marg Police Station in Delhi.
Das, Ranka and 12 others were detained early on Tuesday (October 13) after they climbed a locked gate to enter the Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a protest site. While CJP national organisation in-charge Shinde and 11 others were released, Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 07:10:50 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Video shows Neha Bora being released after overnight detention
#WATCH | Delhi: AISA National President Neha Bora has been released from detention by the Delhi Police after completion of formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. She was detained under preventive sections on the evening of October 16. https://t.co/eD2YVqSKUV— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
CJP protest LIVE: A video by ANI news agency showed AISA's Neha Bora being released after overnight detention.
- 17 Oct 2026, 07:08:11 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Fighting for democracy and constitution cannot be criminalised,’ says Neha Bora
CJP protest LIVE: AISA national president Neha Bora, in a post on X early on Saturday, said they have been released from detention. “@DelhiPolice release all detained protestors! Fighting for Democracy and the Constitution cannot be criminalised!” Bora said.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 07:06:08 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Dhruv Rathee calls for protest at Parliament Square in London
I’ve just reached London It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 16, 2026
CJP protest LIVE: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Saturday posted that he had “reached London”, calling for a protest at the Parliament Square in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at 12 pm.
“It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy,” Rathee claimed in the post.
- 17 Oct 2026, 07:03:16 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Ordinary citizens being treated like hardened criminals,’ claims Neha Bora
CJP protest LIVE: AISA national president Neha Bora claimed law and order was “being flouted in every possible way”.
“Ordinary citizens are treated as if they were hardened criminals, a practice that has persisted in this country for a long time,” Bora told ANI news agency.
“The current movement has clearly exposed how people are being detained, whether during the day or in the evening, held in custody throughout the night, and only released the following morning or evening. Under what authority is this justified? By what law or order is it permissible to keep detainees held in custody all night long?” they asked.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 07:01:57 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘New narrative of chaos and anarchy being pushed,’ says AISA's Neha Bora
CJP protest LIVE: After being released following overnight detention, AISA's Neha Bora on Saturday said a “new narrative was being pushed – one of chaos and anarchy.”
“What kind of chaos and anarchy? The one you unleashed in Central Delhi? The people of Delhi cannot even breathe a sigh of relief; whichever route they take to get to work, they find it blocked. You are spreading chaos and anarchy across the nation,” Bora claimed, according to ANI news agency.
- 17 Oct 2026, 06:59:42 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Dipke arrested, location still unknown,’ says CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh
CJP protest LIVE: CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh on Saturday said the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke has been arrested and will be produced before an SEM court.
“His location still unknown, lawyers haven’t met,” Singh said in a post on X early on Saturday.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 06:57:28 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Fight demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar will continue,’ says CPI(ML) after Neha Bora's release
CJP protest LIVE: The CPI(ML) in a statement said AISA national president Neha Bora had been released “after protests and outrage expressed by people across the country.”
“We thank the media and everyone who stood with us in this difficult hour. Our fight for demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar will continue. SIR will have to be rolled back and Modi government cannot escape from accountability for destroying ECI and its autonomy,” the CPI(ML) said. AISA is the student wing of CPI(ML).
- 17 Oct 2026, 06:52:46 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police releases guidelines on national flag display after ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march
CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has issued guidelines on the proper handling and display of the National Flag following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi, PTI news agency reported.
The cops reiterated the provisions of the Flag Code of India and reminded participants of the rules governing the Tricolour.
The guidelines stress that the National Flag must be accorded due respect and displayed in a position of honour. It cannot be flown upside down, with the saffron band at the bottom, or at half-mast unless specifically permitted under government instructions.
Further, the Tricolour cannot be used as clothing or as part of a uniform, or printed on items such as cushions, handkerchiefs and napkins. The guidelines also prohibit placing any lettering on the flag or using it as decorative drapery, including at private funerals.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 06:47:19 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: What are Sections 126, 170 of BNSS, under which Dipke faces action?
CJP protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is facing action under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS, the Delhi Police has said, according to ANI news agency. Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) is a preventive legal provision which empowers an executive magistrate to require a person to sign a bond to keep peace.
Meanwhile, Section 170 of the BNSS is related to preventive arrest.
- 17 Oct 2026, 06:39:43 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Dipke to be produced before SEM
CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has said that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM), ANI news agency reported.
Dipke is facing action under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 06:37:59 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Lost contact with Dipke, he is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,’ claims CJP
CJP protest LIVE: The CJP had on Friday claimed they had “lost contact” with founder Abhijeet Dipke following his detention ahead of the protest march.
“We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers. Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!” CJP had claimed in a post.
- 17 Oct 2026, 06:30:16 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police says Neha Bora released, action under BNSS Section 126/170 initiated against Dipke
CJP protest LIVE: Following AISA national president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's detentions on Friday, the Delhi Police said that while the former was released after formal procedures under the Delhi Police Act, the latter faces action under Section 126/170 of the BNSS, ANI news agency reported.
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