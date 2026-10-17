CJP protest LIVE: Neha Bora released, Dipke to be produced before SEM court; 150 detained at CP march

The cops said that while Neha Bora was released after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, action under Section 126/170 of the BNSS was initiated against Dipke, who will now be produced before a special executive magistrate, ANI news agency reported. Dipke had been detained on Friday ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march called by the CJP in Central Park in Connaught Place.

CJP had, on Friday, claimed Dipke was taken to an undisclosed location, with the outfit's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde saying that his whereabouts remained unknown. “It has been more than eight hours since he (Abhijeet Dipke) was detained, yet we still do not know his whereabouts. They are not letting him speak to either a lawyer or our team. We have been unable to ascertain the grounds for his detention,” ANI cited Shinde as saying late on Friday.

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka in judicial custody

CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday after being produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandi Marg Police Station in Delhi.

Das, Ranka and 12 others were detained early on Tuesday (October 13) after they climbed a locked gate to enter the Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a protest site. While CJP national organisation in-charge Shinde and 11 others were released, Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody.