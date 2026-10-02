CJP protest LIVE: Dipke dares govt, says 'barricades won't be enough' as protesters demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
CJP protest LIVE updates: Bollywood veterans, including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Vishal Bhardwaj, participated in the CJP's Mumbai protest on Friday demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged discrepancies in the SIR processes.
CJP protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is holding a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Security forces were deployed in large numbers ahead of the protest....Read More
Bollywood veterans, including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Vishal Bhardwaj, participated in the CJP's Mumbai protest on Friday demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged discrepancies in the SIR processes.
The demonstration is taking place at Gate No. 6 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.
The CJP earlier called on citizens to join the protest, which will mark the beginning of a series of demonstrations and public mobilisation planned across the country through October. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign would eventually culminate in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Why is CJP demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Dipke claimed that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also argued that large-scale changes to voter lists could affect election results.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission on Saturday maintained that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
'Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor'
Speaking at an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Dipke sought Kumar's resignation and warned that the CJP would continue its protests across the country if he does not step down.
"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said.
The CJP leader also questioned the Mumbai Police's decision to deny permission for the protest. Dipke said that if Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis could hold a political rally at Shivaji Park, the CJP should also be allowed to stage a protest there.
"I am not afraid of going to jail. I will come back to protest again, again and again," the CJP leader said, reported PTI.
Protests across West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa
CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said the campaign would be taken to several other cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi.
"Protests will be held in Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi. If Kumar does not resign, then a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," Shinde said.
The movement has also said it will remain independent and will not join the Opposition's October 6 protest against the Election Commission.
Security stepped up at Dadar station
Meanwhile, railway authorities have stepped up security at Dadar station ahead of the proposed Shivaji Park protest.
Around 40 additional staff, including Railway Protection Force personnel, have been deployed at the station, a Central Railway spokesperson said. A Western Railway spokesperson said 50 additional staff and RPF personnel had been deputed.
Dadar is part of both the Western and Central Railway networks and is among Mumbai's busiest railway stations. It is also the closest major station to Shivaji Park.
Mumbai Police has denied permission for the proposed protest, citing restrictions governing gatherings at Shivaji Park, the absence of the required civic permission and concerns over traffic and the movement of emergency vehicles.
ECI ‘dissent’ row
The CJP's protest comes amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 08:02:29 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke thanks Mumbai Police
Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026
Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se. 🙂 https://t.co/UglduFbfHm
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke thanked the Mumbai Police while taking potshots at the Delhi Police for allegedly roughing up the protesters at Jantar Mantar. “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind. Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se,” Dipke wrote on X.
- 2 Oct 2026, 07:59:31 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Question of democracy, rights, voice, says Shabana Azmi
CJP protest LIVE updates: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi on Friday attended the CJP protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where she said the issue of irregularities within the poll body involves questions about democracy, rights and voice.
" This is a question of our democracy. It is a question of our rights. It is a question of our voice. We have been told since childhood to cast our votes, claim our rights, and raise our voices. But when our fundamental right is snatched away or manipulated, what is a person supposed to do? Naturally, they will protest, and this "people's power" is unstoppable now. Once the spark is lit, you can see how it spreads; it is happening all across India...The names of thousands upon thousands of people have been removed from the lists...After today's protest, we will see if action is taken or if we have to keep fighting this battle. We have to fight the battle for as long as it takes," she said.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 07:36:13 PM IST
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: Your barricades won't be enough, says Dipke
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, while addressing a protest gathering against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Mumbai on Friday, said a large number of people would arrive from across the country and that the barricades would not be enough.
“So many people will arrive that your barricades won’t be enough!” Dipke said while addressing the gathering.
Amid a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Dipke alleged Delhi Police DCP Sachin Sharma was "Amit Shah’s favourite."
“Some police officers were telling me that this Sachin Sharma is a Sanghi. He is Amit Shah’s favourite. So I want to tell Sachin Sharma: if you are a Sanghi, wear khaki shorts (RSS uniform), don’t wear the police uniform!” he said.
via ANI
- 2 Oct 2026, 07:35:11 PM IST
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: Dipke says BJP won states it hadn't won even during peak Modi wave
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: After vote deletion, BJP won states it had not won even during peak Modi wave, claims Abhijeet Dipke at Mumbai protest
via PTI
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- 2 Oct 2026, 07:27:52 PM IST
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: Here to save Gandhi’s India, says CJP
Shivaji Park protest LIVE updates: Wishing people on Gandhi Jayanti, the Cockroach Janta Party on Friday said that lakhs of people had taken to streets in Mumbai ‘to take on a fascist’
“They are here to save Gandhi’s India, and they mean it.” the CJP said.
- 2 Oct 2026, 07:21:25 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Slogans demanding CEC's resignation raised at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Slogans demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation were raised at jampacked Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the CJP is holding a protest over alleged irregularities in SIR.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 07:11:26 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Saurav Das accuses Delhi Police of resorting to brutality
CJP protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police has again resorted to brutality, improve or we will improve you: CJP leader Saurav Das at protest in Mumbai.
- 2 Oct 2026, 06:58:32 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Akhha MUMBAI at Shivaji Park’, says CJP
CJP protest LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party shared pictures of packed Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the caption “Akhha MUMBAI is here at Shivaji Park!”. Massive crowd gathered at the Shivaji Park on Friday after CJP called for a protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over reports of alleged SIR irregularities.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 06:35:53 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke's praise for Mumbai Police, dig at Delhi Police
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke praised Mumbai Police and claimed that they told him that the movement is doing a ‘great job’. However, he slammed the Delhi Police and said that DCP Sachin Sharma assaulted the protesters. “Even today when our companions were protesting in Delhi, he had them dragged through the streets,” Dipke said.
- 2 Oct 2026, 06:30:40 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Memes, slogans colour CJP protest against EC at Shivaji Park
A wall of police barricades and the severe heat failed to dampen the energy at Shivaji Park on Friday, as wave upon wave of young protesters gathered for the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation, wielding placards with satirical memes and film dialogues to target Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Waving tricolours alongside posters declaring "Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?", "Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN" and "Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go", activists from groups such as Student Federation of India (SFI) and youngsters thronged the area.
via PTI
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- 2 Oct 2026, 06:25:09 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Government so incompetent that we have to protest again in 2 months, says Dipke
CJP protest LIVE updates: Government is so incompetent that we have to protest again in two months: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke at Shivaji Park.
via PTI
- 2 Oct 2026, 06:23:27 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Javed Akhtar's jibe at CJP protest critics
CJP protest LIVE updates: Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday questioned whether residents of Mumbai's Shivaji Park who objected to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest over noise pollution would raise similar objections when a political party holds a jalsa at the venue.
Akhtar welcomed the residents’ concerns and their demand that authorities cancel the CJP protest, but suggested that the objections should be applied consistently to political gatherings as well.
“I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji park. I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not more when ever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra is planned at Shivaji park,” he said in a post on X.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 06:20:00 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke explains why CJP is holding Mumbai protest despite Jantar Mantar agitation outcome
CJP protest LIVE updates: Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set for its much-anticipated 'Jail Bharo Andolan' against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday.
While the immediate trigger for the protest is a news investigation that claimed an internal rift within the Election Commission, the decision to launch the agitation in Mumbai and not Delhi - where its earlier Jantar Mantar agitation against examination irregularities led to the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan - is deliberate. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won only nine seats out of 48 seats. In the Assembly elections held six months later, the scenario changed altogether. How did this change happen?" he said, according to an Indian Express report.
"It is in this context that we have chosen to start the agitation from Mumbai," Dipke said.
He also explained the choice in Marathi, saying, "Delhi che hi takth rakhto Maharashtra maza [Even the Delhi throne is guarded by Maharashtra]," the report quoted him as saying.
- 2 Oct 2026, 06:11:51 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke’s fanboy moment with Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at Mumbai’s Azad Park, where the party is holding a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Shah’s appearance at the protest on Gandhi Jayanti was seen as a show of support. Dipke later shared a video of their meeting on X, expressing his surprise at seeing the veteran actor join the gathering.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 06:03:32 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Vishal Dadlani joins CJP protests in Mumbai
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:54:02 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Protest is our right, says Shabana Azmi
CJP protest LIVE updates: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi said that protest is our right and people must protest when their names are removed from the electoral rolls. She was accompanied by Tushar Gandhi and other leaders of the CJP when she made the remarks.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:51:22 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Dipke go back’ slogans raised at Mumbai's anti-CJP protest
WATCH: ‘Abhijeet Dipke Go Back’ slogans raised against CJP founder Dipke in Mumbai https://t.co/f1tDkWFtVa— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Abhijeet Dipke go back’ slogans are being raised at Mumbai's anti-CJP protest.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:48:43 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP says Shivaji Park filled with ‘cockroaches’
CJP protest LIVE updates: The CJP shared images from its protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and said the venue was ‘filled with cockroaches’. “Not even an inch left to step foot!” it said.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:40:52 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke dares Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP leader Dipke dares Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to jail protesters gathered at Shivaji Park seeking CEC's resignation.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:39:45 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Actor Shabana Azmi joins Mumbai protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has arrived at Shivaji Park to participate in CJP's protest. Earlier, actor Naseerudin Shah and singer Vishal Dadlani also joined the protest.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:37:12 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Anti-CJP stir erupts parallelly in Mumbai
CJP protest LIVE updates: Protest against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) erupted parallelly in Mumbai by a group of people identifying themselves as members of "Gen next Mumbai".
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:33:30 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke kickstarts ‘Season 2’ from Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: The CJP announced ‘Season 2’ of the protest from Mumbai's Shivaji Park as the youth-led movement is demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after reports of rift within the poll body.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:22:13 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Gandhi never dies, Godses will come and go, says Dipke at Mumbai protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that personalities like Mahatama Gandhi never die. “They thought they would kill Gandhi with bullets. Gandhi never dies. Everybody here is Gandhi. Godses will come and go," Dipke said.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:20:11 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Massive crowd at Shivaji Park | WATCH
CJP protest LIVE updates: A huge crowd gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to participate in the CJP's protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation following reports of irregularities in the poll body.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:17:47 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Vishal Dadlani joins protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: Bollywood singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani has arrived at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to participate in CJP's protest demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:04:34 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Thousands gather at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Thousands of people gathered on Friday afternoon for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
While police have denied permission for the protest, youths carrying placards of slogans and the tricolour turned up in large numbers at the ground, known for political rallies.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, among others, was present at the protest venue.
Police and other security forces, too, were deployed in large numbers in the area, a traditional stronghold of the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have extended support to the CJP's agitation.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:58:56 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke arrives at protest site
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has arrived at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He will shortly lead the protest, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:48:16 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Why is CJP holding protest in Mumbai and not Delhi, where it got Dharmendra Pradhan to resign?
CJP protest LIVE updates: Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke explained the reasoning behind the choice.
"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won only nine seats out of 48 seats. In the Assembly elections held six months later, the scenario changed altogether. How did this change happen?" he said, according to an Indian Express report.
"It is in this context that we have chosen to start the agitation from Mumbai," Dipke said.
He also explained the choice in Marathi, saying, "Delhi che hi takth rakhto Maharashtra maza [Even the Delhi throne is guarded by Maharashtra]," the report quoted him as saying.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:44:23 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Mumbai shows up’, says Saurav Das as several join protest at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: “MUMBAI SHOWS UP! 4:30 PM”, said CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, sharing an image of several protesters in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:29:44 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Heavy police presence at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Security personnel were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced a protest seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, despite the police refusing permission for the demonstration.
Police and railway authorities stepped up security around Dadar station and the iconic ground in central Mumbai ahead of the protest.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:17:33 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Abhijeet Dipke expected to lead protest shortly
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is expected to lead the protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai shortly. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das has arrived at the protest site.
Visuals show several protesters gathered at the site, chanting slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:06:04 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Saurav Das arrives at protest site
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das has arrived at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to join the pressure group's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:03:34 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Protest at Shivaji Park expected to begin shortly
CJP protest LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai is expected to begin shortly.
CJP is demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:51:23 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Party lists 3 demands amid ECI ‘dissent’ row
CJP protest LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has put forward three demands:
1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, face criminal proceedings, and reveal who gave the orders.
2. Freeze the SIR, restore the January 2025 voter list, and order an independent inquiry.
3. Repeal the 2023 appointment law and enact a transparent law with civil society participation.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:39:45 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Why is Cockroach Janta Party protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Dipke claimed that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He also argued that large-scale changes to voter lists could affect election results.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission on Saturday maintained that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:24:00 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani among celebrities likely to join protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and singer Vishal Dadlani are among the celebrities expected to join the protest led by Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai, seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct, Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there,” Azmi wrote while sharing a video statement on social media.
Meanwhile, Dadlani also posted a video on Instagram, announcing that he would join the CJP's protest in Mumbai.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:11:37 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP announces Mumbai legal team, shares contacts for assistance ahead of protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: “Hello Cockroaches, the Mumbai legal team is all set. Incase you are illegally detained today during the protest, please reach out to contacts mentioned here,” said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on X as it shared a list of advocates and their contacts ahead of its planned protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:50:37 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Protesters gather at Shivaji Park ahead of CJP's demonstration
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) posted a video on X showing protesters gathering at Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of the party's planned demonstration at 4 pm.
“Shivaji Park - Tirangas Everywhere! And this is 2 hours before the Call Time! This Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai will rewrite History,” the caption read.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:43:00 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke reacts to objections raised by locals over protest at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Some residents of Shivaji Park and Dadar objected to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park on Friday.
Around 10-12 residents and morning walkers confronted CJP volunteers preparing for the protest, as well as police personnel on the ground.
Vaibhav Rege, secretary of the Shivaji Park ALM, told HT, “Our objection is not specifically against this protest. Our concern is about the principle of using Shivaji Park for events. The ground was declared a silence zone and there are specific restrictions on its use. If permissions are denied, then how can such a protest be allowed?” Rege said.
On these objections, Dipke said, "Shivaji Park par protest karna public ke liye inconvenience hai toh Delhi me metro band karna kya hai? (If protesting at Shivaji Park causes inconvenience to the public, then what about shutting down the metro in Delhi?)
Notably, 12 Delhi metro stations shut their entry and exit facilities until further notice amid heightened security in the wake of protests at Jantar Mantar by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:31:58 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Step out Mumbai’, urges CJP ahead of protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: The CJP has urged Mumbai residents to “step out” and join the pressure group's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The CJP wrote on X, “Step out, Mumbai. Shivaji Park is waiting for you!”
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:25:12 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: 'Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor', says Dipke
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Speaking at an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sought Kumar's resignation and warned that the CJP would continue its protests across the country if he does not step down.
"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said.
The CJP leader also questioned the Mumbai Police's decision to deny permission for the protest. Dipke said that if Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis could hold a political rally at Shivaji Park, the CJP should also be allowed to stage a protest there.
"I am not afraid of going to jail. I will come back to protest again, again and again," the CJP leader said, reported PTI.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:03:51 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Why was permission denied for CJP protest at Shivaji Park?
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: The Mumbai Police had earlier refused permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park on October 2. The police cited restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park, along with concerns over traffic and noise pollution.
The police said they could not grant permission for gatherings at Shivaji Park in view of the high court's judgment in PIL 116/2009 dated 04/01/2013 and a subsequent Maharashtra government order dated 20/01/16.
They pointed out that Shivaji Park is located in a silence zone and a residential area, adding that the proposed gathering could cause noise pollution.
Reacting to the decision, Dipke said, “Acha… how was Eknath Shinde granted the permission then?” He also shared a screenshot of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's rally at Shivaji Park.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 01:49:30 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: ‘Mumbai, are you ready?’ asks Ranka ahead of stir
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka shared a video on X with the caption “Mumbai, are you ready?” ahead of CJP's protest at Shivaji Park. The video showed him and several other protesters raising slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar, it's done bro”.
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:36:02 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Heavy police presence at Shivaji Park
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers at Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of CJP's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 01:23:00 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Javed Akhtar backs residents objecting to CJP protest over ‘noise pollution’ concerns
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Lyricist Javed Akhtar backed residents protesting against “noise pollution” concerns at Shivaji Park and objecting to CJP's protest at the site in Mumbai.
“I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji Park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park. I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity, if not more, whenever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra planned at Shivaji Park.”
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:09:59 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Security personnel were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) geared up for a protest seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, despite the police refusing permission for the demonstration.
Police and railway authorities stepped up security around Dadar station and the iconic ground in central Mumbai ahead of the planned protest at 4 pm.
A large police contingent, including women personnel, along with security teams from other agencies, was deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 12:52:56 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE updates: Residents raise objections to CJP's protest at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Some residents of Shivaji Park and Dadar objected to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park on Friday.
Around 10-12 residents and morning walkers confronted CJP volunteers preparing for the protest, as well as police personnel on the ground. They questioned why the demonstration was being allowed despite the police denying permission.
Vaibhav Rege, secretary of the Shivaji Park ALM, told HT, “Our objection is not specifically against this protest. Our concern is about the principle of using Shivaji Park for events. The ground was declared a silence zone and there are specific restrictions on its use. If permissions are denied, then how can such a protest be allowed?” Rege said.
He added that the residents' concerns were based on the legal and regulatory restrictions governing the use of Shivaji Park. The Bombay high court had declared the park a silence zone and imposed restrictions on its use.
(Inputs from Osama Rawal)
- 2 Oct 2026, 12:48:06 PM IST
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: ‘Gyanesh, it's done bro’, says Saurav Das ahead of CJP protest
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: In a post on X, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das wrote on X, “See you all at 4 PM today! Gyanesh, it’s done bro!”
This comes ahead of CJP's planned protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 12:03:01 PM IST
CJP protest LIVE: When and where will CJP hold a protest in Mumbai?
CJP protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area today (Friday). The demonstration begins at 4pm.
- 2 Oct 2026, 11:40:27 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Visuals show preparations for CJP protest in Mumbai
CJP protest LIVE: Visuals showed preparations at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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