CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against 2-day extension of judicial custody

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Special Executive Magistrate’s order issued on Monday extending their custody by two days. The petition was filed in the afternoon through advocate Abhik Chimni.

In this image posted on Oct. 14, 2026, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) National Organisation In-charge Ajinkya Shinde along with CJP Co-Conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das inside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi. (@abhijeet_dipke)

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The outfit's legal affairs head Ratna Singh also informed of the development and said Das and Ranka should not have to spend “a single minute behind bars.”

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In a post on X, she wrote, “We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games.”

"Justice must not wait," she added.

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SEM court extends custody

{{^usCountry}} The move comes after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Das and Ranka by two days. The two, had been arrested for trespassing on the recently de-notified Jantar Mantar, and were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Das and Ranka by two days. The two, had been arrested for trespassing on the recently de-notified Jantar Mantar, and were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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In a two-page order, seen by HT, the SEM said that they had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds and the grounds of apprehension suggested that the duo’s conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”.

“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer,” the order said.

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Delhi Police had also sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” However, speaking to HT, advocate Abhik Chimni said there was no evidence to suggest that they posed a threat or that their release would disturb public order.

“The officer argued that the duo were members of CJP and had mobilised and allegedly enticed members of the public to assemble and stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a designated protest site. It was also argued that the duo had previously obtained permission to hold protests on the assurance that they would strictly comply with the prescribed conditions. However, they allegedly failed to honour those assurances,” the Delhi Police submitted in court, according to the order.

CJP criticises order

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The Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the order and said that the two remained undeterred despite spending five days in jail, claiming they walked into court with smiles on their faces and their spirits unbroken.

"Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken," Dipke said in a post on X.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the state machinery to intimidate young protesters and suppress dissent. He questioned the government's decision to keep 26-27-year-old Saurav Das and 30-year-old Ashutosh Ranka in custody for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

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"The great Vishwaguru Narendra Modi must be feeling very strong keeping 26-27-year-old Saurabh Das in jail and keeping 30-year-old Ashutosh behind bars. This is what strength looks like? Hiding behind the police, hiding behind the courts—is this Narendra Modi's strength?" he said.

Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs at CJP, called it an “an attempt to stifle dissenting voices”, alleging delay in taking up the case.

“A mockery was going on in the court. For the last 6 days, we have been saying that one or the other reason is being nitpicked ... They have been sent to judicial custody for a very vague reason,” she said outside the station.

Deep Dive Why did CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka move the Delhi High Court? They moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the two-day extension of their judicial custody in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. The main article says further details of their challenge are awaited. How long was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's judicial custody extended? A court extended their judicial custody by two days. They had previously been remanded to five days of judicial custody. Why did the court extend their judicial custody by two days? The court cited alleged breaches of their October 11 bonds and concerns about a possible breach of peace. It also referred to police claims that they repeatedly called for protests at sites not designated for demonstrations.