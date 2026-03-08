Class 9 student attacks hostel mates ‘in fit of rage’, kills one before fleeing in Karnataka's Ballari

A Class 9 student allegedly attacked several fellow students at a private residential school in Karnataka's Ballari on Saturday night, leaving one boy dead and several others injured, police said. According to police, the accused student used an iron rod and a sharp object to assault his classmates. (PTI)

The incident took place inside the school hostel where a group of students had gone to sleep after dinner, news agency PTI reported.

The accused student reportedly used an iron rod and a sharp object to assault his hostel mates before fleeing the scene immediately, however officials said that they investigating what weapon was used for the assault and the motive behind the act.

One student, a native of Andhra Pradesh, died after sustaining critical injuries and was taken to Ballari's Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) for post-mortem.

Police said nine students were in the hostel under the supervision of a social science teacher who also served as the hostel warden at the time of the incident.

‘Attacked everyone randomly, in a fit of rage’ Inspector General of Police for the Ballari Range, P S Harsha, said the student appeared to attack others randomly “in a fit of rage”, leaving multiple students injured.

"Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly... unfortunately, one student died and seven others are undergoing treatment," PTI quoted Harsha as saying.