Class X girl jumps off fourth floor of school building to death in Hyderabad

A 14-year old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of her school building in Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after the commencement of the 2019-20 academic year, the police said.

The girl is the daughter of a contractor residing at Hanuman Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. She is a Class 10 student.

The police said she came to the school at 8 am as usual, went straight to her classroom located on the fourth floor of the building and left her school bag and lunch box, before jumping off the window of the room.

“She sustained serious injuries to her head and body. She was immediately rushed to a corporate hospital located nearby, where she was pronounced brought dead,” the police said.

The school management told the police that the incident happened even before the beginning of the school hours. “The reasons for her death are not known. We are investigating the case,” L B Nagar inspector Ashok Reddy told the reporters.

Meanwhile, Child Rights Association demanded that the police should probe into all angles – whether it was a suicide or an accidental fall due to negligence of the school management or whether somebody pushed her from the window.

“The school doesn’t have the basic amenities for children. It is being run in a multi-storeyed commercial complex,” association president said and demanded that the school management should be held responsible for the death of the girl.

