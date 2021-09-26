Cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values through generations. “Cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values through generations and when it is being followed, it becomes the characteristic of the entire social life,” PM Modi said during the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi also said that he doesn't ever let go of any chance to speak about cleanliness. “…possibly that is why a listener, Ramesh Patel ji has written to me that learning from Bapu, in this Amrit Mahotsav of freedom, we should take a resolution of economic cleanliness too,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged the people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi "who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement" and keep the rivers clean. "In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong," he said.

'Bapu' (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence," PM Modi added.

PM Modi launched the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' (Clean India Mission) on October 2, 2014, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 145th birth anniversary.

In his August 29th address of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had asked the citizens of the country to maintain the momentum of 'Swachh Bharat' mission, especially in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

The radio programme comes after his recently concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).