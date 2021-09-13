Closely monitoring developments in neighbouring countries: BSF as Taliban tighten grip

The Border Security Force (BSF) is closely monitoring the developments in neighbouring countries, inspector general NS Jamwal said on Sunday, amid the Taliban tightening its grip over Afghanistan, prompting fears that it might become a safe haven for terrorist activities. "BSF is keeping constant vigilance at the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. We have a firm belief in our capabilities and are ready to act towards any untoward activity if any," news agency ANI quoted Jamwal as saying.

Speaking about the mounting tension at the border, the senior BSF official said, "The danger at the border areas was there, is there and we will continue to monitor the situation at the border areas."

Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power in a military takeover following the US drawdown. Since last month, the situation in the neighbouring country has been deteriorating, prompting a mass exodus of Afghans trying to flee violence and the Taliban. The group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States over the years, it is responsible for carrying out major attacks in Afghanistan.

Last Thursday, the BRICS grouping called for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure stability and peace in Afghanistan. The leaders also asserted that Afghanistan’s territory shouldn’t become a sanctuary for terror groups to mount attacks on other nations.

The Delhi Declaration was issued after a virtual summit of Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) expressed concern at developments in Afghanistan and made a call for “refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means”. The grouping highlighted the importance of fighting terror and upholding human rights, including those of women and minorities.

Meanwhile, the Taliban unveiled a "caretaker" government in Kabul, which will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and dominated by 17 leaders sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

The new regime comprised mainly members of the group’s veteran leaders and top military commanders such as Sirajuddin Haqqani. This came despite the global calls by leaders to have an inclusive government.