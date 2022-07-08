8 dead, several injured in cloudburst near Amarnath cave in J&K; rescue ops underway

Eight people died and several were injured after a cloudburst near Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The incident happened following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the shrine.

The cloudburst was reported at 5.30pm and rescue operation is currently underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other associated agencies.

Kashmir IGP said that some langars and tents came under the cloudburst or flash floods at Holy Cave. “Injured [are] being airlifted for treatment. [The] situation [is] under control,” he added.

The annual Amarnath Yatra witnessed a brief disruption earlier Friday morning after overnight showers triggered fresh landslides and mudslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials told HT.

SSP Traffic national highway, Shabir Malik, said that the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) was “immediately pressed into service”.

(With inputs from Jammu and Kashmir bureau)

