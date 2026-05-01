CM Bhagwant Mann alcohol row, trust vote win: Punjab assembly sees action-packed day

Punjab assembly on Friday experienced an action-packed day with ruckus over the Opposition's demand for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's alcohol test and a ‘unanimous’ motion being passed expressing confidence in the CM-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, just months before elections are due in the state early next year. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the State Assembly, in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Video Grab )

The motion was brought by the Mann government after six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, led by Raghav Chadha, switched from AAP to the BJP. The seventh AAP MP to switch was Swati Maliwal from Delhi.

“A few rumours have created some confusion among the general public. This Confidence Motion has been brought to clear all that confusion,” CM Mann said while speaking after his government won the trust vote.

Speaking about the recent desertion of Rajya Sabha members, Mann said, “When a broom is used to clean the dirt, few bristles come out, but it doesn’t affect the broom.”

The motion was boycotted by the entire opposition, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who alleged that Bhagwant Mann attended the session in an “inebriated” state.

Mann said he will bring a copy of the confidence motion passed by the assembly along with him when he meets the President of India on May 5.

Addressing a press conference after the session ended, the Punjab CM launched an attack on the opposition Congress, saying that they should have at least opposed the motion by staying during the vote.

“There were some rumours in recent days that 52 of the government MLAs are here, 51 are there. The Congress has created this ‘here and there’ chaos, but they weren't present during the voting on the confidence motion. At least they should have stayed and opposed it. Their not being present is also an approval of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mann told reporters.