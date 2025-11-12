CM demands probe into Delhi blast; ministers allege security lapse, call for Shah’s resignation

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded a thorough investigation into the Monday bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, citing the timing of the explosion — coinciding with the ongoing Bihar elections—as deeply concerning. Siddaramaiah (ANI)

“Why do bomb blasts occur during elections? The Centre must investigate and answer that question,” Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru after a review meeting with district officials. He added that such incidents raised serious questions about security preparedness.

The chief minister expressed his condolences to the victims and their families. “My sympathies are with the victims of the bomb blast. There has to be an investigation to bring out the truth and to check if there was a security lapse,” he said.

Meanwhile, state ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil strongly criticised Union home minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for the security lapse that led to the blast.

Calling Shah “the most incompetent home minister in independent India,” Kharge demanded his resignation. “In any other state or country, he would have been thrown out of the Cabinet. But he is indispensable because he shares all the secrets of Mr. Modi,” Kharge said, alleging repeated security failures under Shah’s tenure, including the Pulwama attack and the ongoing crisis in Manipur. “Whose responsibility is it to protect the borders, Mr. Gandhi’s or Mr. Kharge’s? It’s his duty as home minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patil called the Delhi explosion “a heinous act” and said the home minister must step down. “When the Rameshwaram Café blast happened here, resignations were sought and accountability was fixed. Now, they too must take responsibility. The home minister should resign,” he said.

Patil added that whether the incident was a terror attack or a chemical explosion, it exposed a “clear failure of security,” especially given its proximity to a high-security zone. He emphasised that the immediate focus should be on supporting victims and their families.

Following the blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, authorities declared a high alert across several cities, including Bengaluru.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra also expressed sorrow over the deaths, writing, “Deeply anguished by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of those injured.”

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashoka alleged possible links between Pakistan-based terror groups and the Delhi explosion, demanding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) examine whether inmates in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail had any connection to the perpetrators.

“The terrorists sitting in Parappana Agrahara are high-tech terrorists using mobile phones inside the jail. This is the result of the Congress government’s minority appeasement policy,” Ashok claimed.