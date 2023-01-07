CM Dhami inspects Joshimath land subsidence, says priority is to save lives

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited the affected areas of Joshimath town in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand and met the people whose houses developed cracks due to the land subsidence problem that has surfaced in past one week.

He said multi-institutional experts and scientists from across the country are studying the land subsidence in Joshimath town to suggest measures and find out the reasons behind this. He reiterated government’s topmost priority is to save lives by shifting people to safer places.

“If needed, they will rehabilitate the affected people. It is too early to say what caused the land subsidence,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking to the media after conducting an inspection (both aerial and ground) of Joshimath town which is facing extensive subsidence problems and has resulted in cracks in over 600 houses and roads, as residents live in constant fear.

“Joshimath is a town of historical, religious and spiritual importance. The first ‘Matha’ was also established here. It’s also strategically important to the armed forces. Our priority is to shift the people from affected areas to safer and alternative places,” Dhami said.

He added, “Our experts, geoscientists, different agencies and ministries of the state and central governments, including IIT Roorkee, are constantly assessing the situation and looking into the reasons for subsidence. Talks are on with ISRO as well. It would be too early to say what caused this.”

According to the chief minister, the state has appointed administrative officials at the sector level who will provide help to the affected people. “It’s biting cold here. Snowfall is also predicted. So, it’s our priority to ensure everyone affected reaches a safer place, they are saved from the severe cold, and get food,” CM Dhami said.

“We have asked officials to find a suitable location for the rehabilitation of affected people,” he added.

When asked if National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) hydel project land subsidence caused the land subsidence as locals alleged, Dhami said, “It would be very early to say what caused this. We have banned all construction activities in the town till further orders.”

The chief minister said he has also instructed to expedite the work related to the drainage and sewerage system and address the problems related to it – which could be one of the reasons for the subsidence.

According to locals, the ‘unnecessary’ digging for the construction of a tunnel for NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydro project led to ‘land subsidence’ in the area. Residents also blamed the construction of a bypass between Helang Marwadi, under the Char Dham all-weather road, for the land subsidence.

On Friday, the CM chaired a review meeting and issued directions to vacate the danger zone and activate the disaster control room in Joshimath without delay.

‘Sector’ officials appointed in all nine wards:

Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana appointed ‘sector officials’ in all nine wards (one in each) of the Joshimath. These officials will ensure survey, demarcation, shifting of affected families to alternative locations, shelter houses, making all required arrangements and other rescue and relief works.

Signs started emerging a year ago, but no attention paid: Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya

Expressing concern over the ‘sinking’ town, Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Saturday said, “Uttarakhand’s mukut (crown) Joshimath is under threat right now and it has been a year since signs of land subsidence from different locations emerged but no attention was paid.”

“The increasing land subsidence has resulted in cracks in over 500 houses. I don’t know what would happen in the future. It is a grave situation before us,” he said even as ‘Jyotirmath’ is coming in the impact of land subsidence.

He also demanded timely relief, rehabilitation, and compensation for the affected people.

According to the Chamoli district administration statement on Friday, 561 establishments have reported cracks.

Photo - CM Dhami visited the affected areas of Joshimath town in Chamoli district and met the people whose houses have developed cracks due to the land subsidence problem