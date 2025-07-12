Chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar sought to put to rest the ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, reiterating that the issue had not been discussed with the Congress high command and dismissing any talk of a power-sharing arrangement. CM, DKS call for end to leadership speculation

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, Siddaramaiah categorically stated, “How many times do I tell you, it (speculations around Karnataka CM post) was not discussed at all? This issue was not discussed at all with the high command.”

The chief minister’s comments came a day after he and other senior leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, fuelling rumours that the high command might be weighing a leadership shift. Siddaramaiah posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the meeting focused on “several important issues.”

“In Delhi, AICC leaders and senior state leaders met Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions on several important issues,” his post read.

Shivakumar, addressing questions about his supposed ambition to replace Siddaramaiah, said the matter had been addressed sufficiently and did not require repetition. “The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala). When an answer has been provided, it’s not good to speak again and again, and asking the same thing again and again is also not right. I don’t want to make any comment now, and it’s unnecessary,” he said.

Responding to questions about demands from a few Congress legislators for him to take over the chief minister’s post, he said, “There will be aspirational statements by some, it could be you as well, but it’s unnecessary to make a comment now.”

Talk of a possible power-sharing arrangement—wherein Siddaramaiah would serve the first half of the term and Shivakumar would take over thereafter—has persisted since the Congress assumed power in May 2023. The party has neither confirmed nor denied such a deal.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah firmly asserted that the chief minister’s post was “not vacant” and that he intended to complete the full five-year term.

Ministers in the state cabinet also downplayed the ongoing chatter. Home minister G Parameshwara said confusion over the issue could have been avoided if the party’s general secretaries had addressed it earlier. “We don’t know anything about a power-sharing agreement. It never came to our level,” he said.

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi said the issue had been closed, pointing out that even Shivakumar and his brother, former MP DK Suresh, had stated the CM post was not up for grabs. “If you (journalists) want to start that discussion on who should be the next chief minister, you can do. We will not stop you. It’s closed (chapter) at our level,” Jarkiholi said.

In Belagavi, women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar declined to comment, citing statements already made by senior leaders.

Former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, however, questioned the lack of clarity from the Congress high command. “Those who are supposed to speak on this issue remain silent. Until the Congress high command clarifies, this political drama will persist,” he said.

“Whether Siddaramaiah continues or steps down as chief minister of Karnataka, it makes no difference. The only priority should be not allowing the state administration to deteriorate. Siddaramaiah says he will stay for a full term of five years. Some others claim he won’t. Who has the final say in this matter? Why hasn’t the Congress high command confirmed his continuation as CM? No one is ready to believe the statements of the chief minister or the deputy chief minister. The Congress high command must clarify the matter,” Bommai added.

