CM: Drones to help deliver medicines, sanitise B’luru

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated an initiative to use drones to sanitise containment zones as well as deliver medicine and essential goods to people affected by Covid-19
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated an initiative to use drones to sanitise containment zones as well as deliver medicine and essential goods to people affected by Covid-19.

Talking to reporters, the CM said, “During these difficult times, it is very important to supply timely delivery of emergency medicines and Covid vaccines. I’m happy for the first time in the country, drones are ready supplying medicines, and also for sanitising public places (in Bengaluru).”

The drones with a capacity to ferry 35-40 kg of materials can be used for delivering medicines and essential goods besides sanitising the areas. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently granted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a conditional exemption for testing the feasibility of drones in delivering vaccines.

A task force led by member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan has tied up with a start-up Garuda Aerospace for the purpose. “For the first time in India, drone delivery of vaccines will undergo feasibility analysis and field trials in Karnataka. If successful, this could be a breakthrough in ensuring Covid-19 vaccines reach remote villages in Karnataka and geographically isolated locations across India,” Mohan said.

BBMP special commissioner Rajendran Cholan said that automated robots have the ability to eliminate human contact in the entire distribution process. “Front line workers who transport Vaccines from one location to another could themselves be carriers of the virus,” he said.

