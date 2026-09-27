Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday began an aerial survey of areas in Ganjam, Koraput and Nabarangpur inundated by rivers flowing in spate following heavy rain that has badly hit 13 districts, where local authorities have started moving people to safety.

CM Majhi beings aerial survey of rain-hit districts in southern Odisha

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Meanwhile, the Hirakud Dam on Sunday opened 2 more sluice gates to discharge additional water entering the reservoir. The excess water is being discharged through 22 gates. The water level in the reservoir is at 628.29 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

By Saturday, the state government moved more than 70,000 people from low-lying areas and housed them in 395 relief camps as their villages came under water.

Deep Dive What areas in Odisha are most affected by the recent heavy rains? The most affected areas in Odisha include Ganjam, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts, with significant impacts in southern Odisha. How many people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha due to flooding? Over 40,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha due to the flooding caused by the heavy rains. Why was there a delay in the aerial survey conducted by Chief Minister Majhi? The aerial survey conducted by Chief Minister Majhi was delayed by approximately two hours due to a technical snag in the helicopter.

In view of the calamity, Majhi decided to review the situation along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and the state's Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

However, their survey was delayed by around two hours because of a technical snag in the helicopter, sources said.

The chief minister will cover badly affected areas in Ganjam, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts in the southern region before landing at Jeypore in Koraput district to hold a review meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} In the afternoon, he will visit rain-affected areas of Nabarangpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the afternoon, he will visit rain-affected areas of Nabarangpur. {{/usCountry}}

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The recent deep depression over the Bay of Bengal resulted in heavy rainfall and flooding in 13 districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur, officials said.

The coastal district of Balasore was among the worst hit as three major rivers were flowing above their danger level.

The water level of the Subarnarekha River was flowing at 11.68 metres at Jaleswar's Rajghat at 6 am against the danger level of 10.36 metres. This has led to flooding in the villages in Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta blocks, officials said.

The Budhabalang river was flowing above the danger level while other small rivers such as Kansabansa, Soa and Gangahar were also in spate in Balasore.

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In Mayurbhanj, authorities of Similipal National Park have announced temporary closure of tourist destination Devkund as several streams and water channels have swelled significantly, an official said.

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