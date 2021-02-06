CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has challenged Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on the latter’s home turf in East Midnapore district and said that Adhikari would lose by 50,000 if he contests from any seat in the district in the coming assembly elections.

“Even if all the people present in this rally vote in favour of the TMC, the security deposit of Mir Jafar and company would be forfeited in the elections,” he said while attacking Adhikari at a public rally at Kathi in East Midnapore district.

Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.

“He has joined the BJP by touching the feet of a person under whose leadership the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalized. Wipe out the traitors who have sold the emotions of Midnapore to the bosses in Delhi,” Banerjee said, while sharpening his attack against Adhikari.

In May 2019, the bust of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century educationist and social reformer was vandalised in Kolkata during a Lok Sabha campaign rally led by Amit Shah. It had become a raging issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Vidyasagar was born in Midnapore district. The BJP had, however, refuted the charges.

“The TMC will get more than 250 seats and come to power for the third time. You vote for the TMC and I am taking the responsibility to make them (BJP) politically bankrupt within three months of winning the elections,” he said.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had announced a few days ago that she would contest the crucial assembly polls from Nandigram in East Midnapore. A day after that Adhikari had challenged the TMC chief that she would lose by 50,000 votes.

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Adhikari said: “Suvendu Adhikari will lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore. East Midnapore will give Bengal its next chief minister.”

East Midnapore district has often been said to be a stronghold of the Adhikari family. The district’s Kanthi and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats are represented by Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari and his elder brother Dibyendu Adhikari. Both have distanced themselves from the party. Suvendu and his brother Soumendu have already joined the BJP.

“Go and tell your father that I am standing within five kilometres from your house. Do whatever you can. Do you have the guts? I am challenging you on your home turf. I have come today and in the next two months I will be here multiple times,” he added, as the crowd, comprising a few thousand people, cheered and applauded.

The BJP leadership has been frequently attacking Abhishek Banerjee referring to him as Bhaipo (nephew).

“He (Adhikari) is suffering from nephew-terror. Everywhere he sees nephew and speaks about nephew during most of his speeches. And now they are targeting my wife,” he said.