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CM Satheesan writes to CM Suvendu over delay in former editor’s passport

Kerala CM VD Satheesan urged West Bengal's CM to expedite the passport renewal of journalist R. Rajagopal, citing police report delays and electoral issues.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart, Suvendu Adhikari, urging him to intervene in the alleged delay in the renewal of former The Telegraph editor R Rajagopal’s passport.

CM Satheesan writes to CM Suvendu over delay in former editor’s passport

Rajagopal, a native of Kerala, has been based in Kolkata for over three decades. His father, V Ramadas, served as the state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, the Kerala chapter of the national organisation commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s life and work.

Rajagopal’s passport renewal application has reportedly been held up following an adverse report by the Kolkata Police after his name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“While the electoral issue is being dealt with through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has had the effect of delaying the renewal of his passport. Rajagopal Ramadas is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades. He has had a distinguished career in journalism spanning more than three decades, including serving as editor of The Telegraph,” Satheesan wrote in his letter.

 
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