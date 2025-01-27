Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw all cases against pro-Kannada activists

PTI |
Jan 27, 2025 10:35 PM IST

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the unveiling of the 25-foot-tall bronze statue of Bhuvaneshwari

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that all cases registered against pro-Kannada activists will be withdrawn.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for more learning and teaching of reading and writing in Kannada.(HT_PRINT)
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for more learning and teaching of reading and writing in Kannada.(HT_PRINT)

The CM was addressing a gathering at the unveiling of the 25-foot-tall bronze statue of Bhuvaneshwari, the goddess who represents the Karnataka state identity, on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | MUDA case: ED issues summons to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife and minister Byrathi Suresh

The statue of Bhuvaneshwari, which was sculpted at an approximate cost of 21.24 crore is 41 feet tall including the pedestal, and weighs around 31.5 tonnes.

While speaking at the event, although he acknowledged that one must love and embrace all languages, the CM said, that in Karnataka, Kannadigas should follow the culture of speaking and interacting with “their brothers and other speakers” in Kannada.

Also Read | 'Look at Maharashtra': Karnataka Kho Kho players reject CM Siddaramaiah's cash award after World Cup victory

“Instead of speaking incorrectly in other languages, we should speak our language. In all our neighbouring states, the language spoken by the people of the respective state is sovereign. This should be practised here, too,” said Siddaramaiah.

Insisting that everyone in the state should develop respect for the Kannada language, culture and art, the CM called for more learning and teaching of reading and writing Kannada.

“Only then will Kannada become the sovereign language,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On