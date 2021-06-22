‘CM Stalin was keen that we should get the best minds in world to help us’

Tamil Nadu has constituted a “dream team” of economists to advise chief minister MK Stalin. The team will include Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic adviser to the Indian government Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Dreze, and former Union finance secretary S Narayan. Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan spoke to Divya Chandrababu about the economic advisory panel. Edited excerpts:

How did the committee come about?

The chief minister was very keen that we should get the best minds in the world to help us. He gave me some ideas and he asked me to suggest a few ideas. It was important to him and therefore to me that it was quite diverse in views, and it shouldn’t be of people who have the same mindset. It was important that the composition reflected our priorities as a party, as a (Dravidian) movement, and as a government that is to focus on the poor, the weak, the downtrodden, and the oppressed rather than just growth for the sake of it. So, we have a high priority that growth should be inclusive. We needed it to reflect our philosophy, and so we were keen that we should get people who had a track record of doing that. And then, it kind of fit naturally. If you look at both Rajan and Subramanian, they are Tamilians, they have a natural affinity. Duflo has been working with Tamil Nadu through J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab) long before she was a Nobel laureate, so she had a natural interest. Narayan is a long-term Tamil Nadu cadre (officer). He has decades of experience (working) in Delhi, and he was former economic advisor to (late former) Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has taught at the National University of Singapore for the last 15 years. So, he brought a certain perspective. Dreze is very important to us because of his work with the MGNREGA. I would say that the three Tamilians were easier to get on board. We asked them and they said, “yes, of course, we’ll help”. Dreze and professor Dulfo wanted to think about which way they could add value and the structure and so forth. So, we designed it to be very informal, result-oriented, and input effectuation. We get inputs and we act on them. Either we can ask them for support, or they can proactively tell us, “we think you should do this.” And it doesn’t have to be all at the same time. We can have one-on-one meetings. It’s not the usual, everybody meets at the same time and puts out a report on a regular basis. It is an active group of highly committed, sophisticated individuals who will be both proactive and respond, as called, to help guide us in our actions on a continuous and ongoing basis.

Two of the members, Rajan and Subramanian, have worked with the central government. Would you say that their exit from there has worked to Tamil Nadu’s advantage?

None of these people, I think, is less than patriotic and I don’t think that they would have said a no to us unless there was a contractual constraint or a conflict of interest. So, I don’t think that our gain needed to come at anybody’s loss. And, as you know, the timing is not close. Those events are in the past. When we invited them, we didn’t tell each other who the other was. I guess they must have that faith in us.

Do you think the Centre’s economic policy is being influenced by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh? For instance, the concept of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign has been advocated by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

I don’t want to either put words into other people’s mouth or try to suppose the intentions behind their actions. I’ll only make two points. The first is that whatever philosophy, policy, approach or strategy you take, the outcome determines whether it has been right or wrong. Nobody is perfect, no human is God-like, omnipotent, omniscient, with always a 100% hit rate. What usually increases the odds of success is to continuously take feedback and adjust your approach. That I think is a bit lacking. The Union government doesn’t show great receptiveness either for original input or there is not enough quantitative and qualitative feedback to figure out how we can adapt after an X number of days, weeks or months of execution. The second point is that we are at a stage where it is impossible either from a capital investment perspective or from a domestic demand perspective to be 100% self-contained and achieve the rates of growth, employment, and uplift of society that we all aspire to. I’m saying this mathematically and not casting any philosophical aspersions or attributions. I’m simply saying India as a whole doesn’t have enough internal capital and the demand in the market is not enough for you to be 100% self-contained and achieve the goals we ought to want to achieve in terms of full employment and progress for all. What they are doing now is not working. That’s very clear in the outcome and statistics. Normally, if things aren’t working, people who are doing them will try and figure out how to correct them. Even before Covid-19 was ever on the radar, we had been seeing a decline in growth for several quarters, a decline in capital formation and credit growth in the banks. I’m saying that this isn’t a healthy way of running anything. Most governments would try to take data, feedback, and adjust. The string of continued unidirectional decline suggests maybe that needs to be thought about.

In that case, would you have any suggestions for the Union finance minister on the economy and GST?

Who am I to advise the Union finance minister on the economy? That’s her role and I’m not any specialist. If I had a big track record of being either the Union or state finance minister, then I would presume to make suggestions or offer advice to others. But, given, I’m six weeks into the job, I’m not qualified to say what anybody else should be doing. On the GST, I’ve been very clear, and I’ve put out an extensive 12-page document on my recommendations and suggestions. It was my and the DMK government’s maiden attendance since the formation of GST. The position paper laid out two broad areas of problems. One, the implementation and design of GST leaves a lot to be desired and needs a lot of fixes. Two, the relationship between the Union and the states were being atrophied by continuing differences in the discussions. Therefore, I had suggested that it was the ideal time for us to fundamentally rethink the model in design, execution, structure, and operation.

Also, it’s time for the Union government to be more proactive in having cordial relationships with the states. The Union government is by far the greater power with greater financial clout, resources, authority and everything in the relationship. We want to work closely with the Union, be as cordial and cohesive in our approach. We are both here for the same reason to improve people’s lives and better the country. I felt that the relationship as it stands right now is less than ideal. We should all work to improve it and they have a bigger role than us. Those are the broad thrusts of my statement (at the GST council).