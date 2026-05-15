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CM Suvendu hints at delimitation in West Bengal

Adhikari made the remarks in the assembly after the election of Rathindra Bose as the speaker.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 08:17 pm IST
PTI |
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hinted at the possibility of a delimitation exercise in the state, stating that the number of constituencies in the state could increase, requiring the construction of a new assembly building.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah district, West Bengal, Friday, May 15, 2026.(PTI)

Adhikari made the remarks in the assembly after the election of Rathindra Bose as the speaker.

Addressing the House, he said the assembly infrastructure may need major changes in the coming years.

"There is a need for several reforms in the future. State government officials present here today are witnesses to this historic session. If delimitation takes place, the number of assembly seats may increase substantially. In that case, we may need to construct a new assembly building," he said.

Also Read | Delhi CM hits out at Opposition after ‘delimitation’ bill defeated

Adhikari's remarks are being seen as significant with the Centre's attempt to push for a nationwide delimitation exercise.

 
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