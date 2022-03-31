CMs of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland hail AFSPA reduction; call it ‘historic’

The chief ministers of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to reduce 'disturbed areas' in each of their states that come under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). The move to reduce coverage of AFSPA in the three northeastern states was announced earlier today by union home minister Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move 'marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's future'. "It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law and order in the state. With peace getting primacy, the northeast is now on a new trajectory of growth and development," he wrote.

"I also compliment the people of Assam, who have believed in peace. Due to PM Narendra Modi ji's visionary leadership, the region is all set to become the new engine of India's growth," he said.

The chief minister said AFSPA would be reduced from all areas in Assam barring nine districts and one subdivision. "Around 60% of state's area will now be free from AFSPA's purview," he said.

Calling the decision 'historic', Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said it was the result of 'robust development and improved security situation' under various initiatives adopted by PM Modi in the northeast. "The decision will lead to a new era of peace, prosperity and development in Manipur yet again," Singh tweeted.

Singh also thanked Shah, saying he played a 'crucial role (in) ending insurgency in the entire northeast' and in bringing peace and development to the region. "Amit Shah ji will always have a special place in our hearts," Singh tweeted.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio also thanked PM Modi and Shah for the landmark decision. He said the move was a 'significant development' towards bringing security, prosperity, and stability to the northeast.

Earlier today Shah announced the scaling back of AFSPA in the three northeastern state on Twitter. He said the decision was the result of the 'improved security situation and fast-tracked development' owing to consistent efforts and many agreements to end insurgency in the region. Shah thanked Modi for his 'unwavering commitment' to the northeast - which he claimed had been 'neglected for decades'.

The removal of AFSPA from certain regions of these three states will come into effect starting Friday, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

The Centre has maintained insurgency in northeast has seen a dip over the past seven years under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Home ministry data says insurgence-related incidents in the northeast of India decreased from 1,749 in 1999 to 209 in 2021.

