Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CNG, piped natural gas prices hiked in Delhi, and other areas. Check update here
india news

CNG, piped natural gas prices hiked in Delhi, and other areas. Check update here

The IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹71.61 per kg.
IGL hikes CNG, PNG price in Delhi, and other areas(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

For the second time in April, the natural gas distribution company, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and nearby areas from Wednesday night. The prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) have also increased. The move comes in order to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

The IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by 2.5 per kg to 71.61 per kg. Accordingly, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has been hiked to 74.14 per kg. In Gurugram, the CNG will cost 79.94 per kg.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli, the CNG will cost 78.84 per kg, while in Haryana's Rewari it will cost 82.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal areas of Haryana, the cost has been hiked to 80.27 per kg, according to a notification shared by the ANI.

The CNG cost in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur in UP has been increased to 83.40 per kg, while in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan, the cost of CNG stands at 81.88 per kg.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the IGL has hiked the PNG prices as well by 4.25 per standard cubic meter. The PNG will cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi and 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay 44.06.

Also read: Fuel prices unchanged for 6th day, petrol at record 120 in Mumbai | Check prices

Earlier on April 1, the IGL had increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg, and PNG was hiked by 5.85 per cubic meter. On March 24, the PNG prices were increased by 1/SCM.

The IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields, along with liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. LNG in the current market has touched record highs in recent months.

Also read: Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, after a continuous hike for 16 days straight. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 105.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at a record 120.51 per litre with diesel at 104.77 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cng png delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP