CNG, PNG prices hiked in Mumbai, taxi associations threaten to go on strike

MUMBAI: Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) will be hiked in Mumbai from midnight of January 8.

CNG prices will increase by ₹2.50 per kilogram and will now cost Rs.66 per kg. PNG will be available at Rs.39.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) after the hike of ₹1.50 per SCM.

The hike is the sixth increase in CNG and PNG prices from 2021 and the first in 2022.

“In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by Rs. 2.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs.1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai,” said a statement by natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), an enterprise of GAIL Limited and Government of Maharashtra.

Earlier, one kg of CNG was available at Rs.63.50 while PNG was available at Rs.38.00/SCM in Mumbai.

Taxi associations have threatened to go on strike and have stated that if the state government does not increase the fare of black and yellow taxis then they would go on strike. “Taxi drivers cannot operate at a loss. We have already suffered a lot in 2021 and the price of CNG and PNG is increasing a lot. We have made representation to the state government and if the government does not increase the fare we will go on strike,” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union.

Autorickshaw drivers’ associations have said that they would approach the state government demanding a reversal in the prices of CNG. “It is the job of the state government to ensure that the prices of CNG are not increased substantially. Fares cannot be increased as it will stretch the pockets of passengers more. We will approach the state government,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai Autorickshaw Men’s Union.

