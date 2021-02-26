Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report

The medical report of labour rights activist Shiv Kumar, a co-accused in FIRs registered against Dalit rights campaigner Nodeep Kaur, found two fractures on his hand and foot and broken nailbeds on his toe.

The medical examination conducted last week by a panel of five doctors of the Chandigarh-based Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court listed a total of seven injuries, of which two were termed “grievous” caused by a “blunt object”.

Shiv Kumar, president of the Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was picked up by police on January 16, detained for seven days before being produced before the magistrate, alleged a plea in the high court filed by his father Rajbir Singh seeking a CBI probe and medical examination. The status report on the three FIRs said he was lodged in Sonepat jail on February 2. Three FIRs were registered -- one on December 28 and two on January 12 -- against various activists including Kaur and Shiv Kumar for extortion among other charges. Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from a company on January 12.

According to the hospital report, all the injuries were more than two weeks old. “There is a fracture [of] distal phalanx of the second digit of left hand. Fracture of base of 5th Metatarsal bone of right foot,” the report said. “Right foot swelling present and tender to touch... Swelling and tenderness on left foot. Nail beds of right 2nd and 3rd toe are broken and underlying skin is reddish in colour and showing healing changes. Left big toe shows blackish discolouration. Nails of left thumb and index finger show bluish black discoloration with tenderness,” it states. The report terms the right foot and left thumb injuries as “grievous”.

“They also hit him on both hands and palms and also on the back of his head. He was not allowed to sleep for three days,” the report noted.

HT tried contacting Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa, jail superintendent Satwinder Singh and Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar but they weren’t immediately available for a response.