Home / India News / Coal power generation outage down to 6 GW from 11, says ministry
india news

Coal power generation outage down to 6 GW from 11, says ministry

The government statement comes against the backdrop of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) drawing up a plan to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to power plants amid some states raising concerns that that depleted coal stocks at power plants may lead to blackouts.
Earlier in the day, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants crossed 2 million tonne on Tuesday and dispatch of the dry fuel is being enhanced to the plants.
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By Agencies, New delhi

The coal-based electricity generation outage came down to 6 GW on Wednesday from 11 GW a day earlier, the power ministry said in an official statement.

The government statement comes against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) drawing up a plan to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to power plants amid some states raising concerns that that depleted coal stocks at power plants may lead to blackouts.

“The Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 6 GW on October 13,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants crossed 2 million tonne on Tuesday and dispatch of the dry fuel is being enhanced to the plants.

“I don’t want to do politics over this. We have already been meeting the total requirement. Today, the requirement is 1.1 million tonnes of coal for power generation and we have already supplied two million tonnes. The stock is also rising because of it. I assure that there will be no problem in meeting the supply for power generation in the country,” he said.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the Union ministry of power requested all states and UTs to utilise unallocated power of the central generating stations (CGS) to meet the requirement of their own consumers only. In case of excess power, it asked the states to inform the ministry, so that the electricity can be diverted to needy states.

It has been observed that some states are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding in some areas. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at a high price,” read the letter signed by deputy secretary, GoI, Devashish Bose, without naming any state.

