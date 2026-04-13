...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Coal stock adequate for 90 days available: Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy

Coal stock adequate for 90 days available: Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:30 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hyderabad, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said more than 200 million tonne of coal stock adequate for 90 days is available in the country.

Coal stock adequate for 90 days available: Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a roadshow organised by the Mines Ministry on the 7th Tranche Auction of critical mineral blocks and Tranche-2 Exploration Licence here, he said one billion tonne coal production was achieved in the country for the second year in a row.

"Today, coal adequate for 90 days, either with thermal power plants or at pitheads where mining takes place, is there. Earlier, we used to have coal adequate for only 21 to 25 days. But, today, more than 200 million tonne of coal adequate for 90 days is there with us," he said.

He said the Centre aims to reduce dependence on imports and make the country 'atma nirbhar' in the minerals sector.

"I would like to say on behalf of the Centre. The government does not work for revenue in the mineral sector. It takes major steps to make the country atma nirbhar in the mineral sector," he said.

In the critical mineral segment, 22 blocks were auctioned during the year. Thus, overall 71 critical mineral blocks have been auctioned so far, including 46 by the Centre and 25 by the state governments.

The 7th Tranche of critical and strategic mineral block auctions was launched on March 23, which comprises 19 blocks, 17 composite licence and two mining lease, he said.

He further said critical mineral is the sunrise sector and its importance is only going to rise with each passing year.

Over the past few years, the Ministry has undertaken a series of pathbreaking reforms aimed at improving transparency, enhancing efficiency and accelerating the pace of operationalisation, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hyderabad
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Coal stock adequate for 90 days available: Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.