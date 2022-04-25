Coast Guard intercepts Pakistani boat, recovers heroin

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a Pakistani boat carrying 56 kilograms of heroin worth ₹280 crore in the Arabian sea on Monday, people aware of the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ICG officer said the boat Al-Haj with nine people on board was spotted in the Indian waters around 2 am. “ICG acted on the intelligence and intercepted the boat and apprehended the crew with the contraband material.” The officer said patrolling vessels were alerted and a close watch was kept round-the-clock in view of the intelligence. “Once we zeroed in on the boat, fast patrolling vessels of ICG surrounded them so they could not escape.”

The officer said the nine were being interrogated about the consignment and its recipients. He added some of the nine do not look like fishermen and therefore their identity and work profiles were being verified.

The boat and nine were being taken to ICG’s North West Region office in Gujarat. They will be handed over to an investigation agency after the completion of the formalities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}