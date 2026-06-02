...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on June 6, stage protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, plans a June 6 protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over exam irregularities.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Himanshi Sharma, New Delhi
Advertisement

The founder of satirical online collective Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to lead a “peaceful protest” at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendre Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on June 6, stage protest

In a video message to supporters, Dipke urged students and citizens to unite and raise their voices “following the path of the Constitution” to seek accountability. “If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

The protest call comes amid growing discontent among students over alleged irregularities in several national-level examinations. Demonstrations have been reported in Lucknow, Jaipur and parts of Maharashtra, while an online petition seeking Pradhan’s resignation has garnered around 800,000 signatures, according to Dipke.

The NEET paper leak controversy is estimated to have affected about 2.2 million candidates. Dipke claimed that concerns over examination processes extended beyond NEET, citing CBSE examinations, CUET and SSC GD recruitment tests. Together, these examinations involved nearly 9.5 million students and aspirants, he said.

The education ministry has not responded to the resignation demand. Any protest near Parliament will require prior police permission. Dipke said he plans to seek clearance from the Parliament Street police station after arriving in Delhi. Jantar Mantar has long served as a designated venue for public demonstrations and student-led protests.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on June 6, stage protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.