The founder of satirical online collective Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to lead a “peaceful protest” at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendre Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on June 6, stage protest

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In a video message to supporters, Dipke urged students and citizens to unite and raise their voices “following the path of the Constitution” to seek accountability. “If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

The protest call comes amid growing discontent among students over alleged irregularities in several national-level examinations. Demonstrations have been reported in Lucknow, Jaipur and parts of Maharashtra, while an online petition seeking Pradhan’s resignation has garnered around 800,000 signatures, according to Dipke.

The NEET paper leak controversy is estimated to have affected about 2.2 million candidates. Dipke claimed that concerns over examination processes extended beyond NEET, citing CBSE examinations, CUET and SSC GD recruitment tests. Together, these examinations involved nearly 9.5 million students and aspirants, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP, a youth-focused political commentary movement founded by Dipke, has built a substantial social media following by highlighting issues related to examinations, student welfare and institutional accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP, a youth-focused political commentary movement founded by Dipke, has built a substantial social media following by highlighting issues related to examinations, student welfare and institutional accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dipke said he draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, and described himself as a firm believer in constitutional methods of protest. “I believe in the Constitution of India more than anything else. It gives all of us the right to express our voice in a democracy,” he said, stressing that the demonstration would remain peaceful and lawful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke said he draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, and described himself as a firm believer in constitutional methods of protest. “I believe in the Constitution of India more than anything else. It gives all of us the right to express our voice in a democracy,” he said, stressing that the demonstration would remain peaceful and lawful. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said that family members and friends feared he could face detention on arrival in India, but maintained that citizens should not be intimidated from exercising democratic rights. “How long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any single party; it belongs to all of us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that family members and friends feared he could face detention on arrival in India, but maintained that citizens should not be intimidated from exercising democratic rights. “How long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any single party; it belongs to all of us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The education ministry has not responded to the resignation demand. Any protest near Parliament will require prior police permission. Dipke said he plans to seek clearance from the Parliament Street police station after arriving in Delhi. Jantar Mantar has long served as a designated venue for public demonstrations and student-led protests.

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