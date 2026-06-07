Cockroach Janta Party's street debut draws 1,200 people, but vulnerablities remain

The June 6 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar marked a significant milestone for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), transforming the satirical social media movement into a documented on-ground campaign. The turnout of more than 1,200 people, international media coverage and support from prominent politicians and activists helped establish the fledgling organisation as more than a viral internet phenomenon.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a copy of the autobiography of Dr BR Ambedkar during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.(PTI)

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Yet even as the protest demonstrated CJP's offline mobilisation potential, agencies say a series of counter-narratives that emerged ahead of the event highlighted vulnerabilities that could shape the movement's future trajectory.

The most prominent challenge concerns CJP's claim of political neutrality.

According to agencies, several current and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders publicly endorsed the protest, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Jarnail Singh, as well as former party members Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav. Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose also extended support.

While the endorsements boosted the movement's visibility and legitimacy, they simultaneously strengthened accusations that CJP is functioning as an opposition-backed platform rather than an independent citizens' movement, officials say.

What happened at Jantar Mantar

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{{^usCountry}} Thousands of students, competitive exam aspirants, young professionals and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations, including NEET, CBSE and CUET-related controversies. Protesters raised slogans seeking accountability in the education system and called for reforms in examinations and recruitment processes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of students, competitive exam aspirants, young professionals and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations, including NEET, CBSE and CUET-related controversies. Protesters raised slogans seeking accountability in the education system and called for reforms in examinations and recruitment processes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The demonstration was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned to India to spearhead the agitation. Many participants wore cockroach masks and carried flowers, while several school students attended alongside their parents. The protest concluded peacefully, with Dipke later giving the government a seven-day deadline for action and warning of a wider agitation if the demands were not met. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demonstration was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned to India to spearhead the agitation. Many participants wore cockroach masks and carried flowers, while several school students attended alongside their parents. The protest concluded peacefully, with Dipke later giving the government a seven-day deadline for action and warning of a wider agitation if the demands were not met. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk and several opposition leaders. Kejriwal described the mobilisation as an expression of youth anger and frustration, while leaders from other opposition parties publicly backed the protest. Foreign funding and ideological links? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk and several opposition leaders. Kejriwal described the mobilisation as an expression of youth anger and frustration, while leaders from other opposition parties publicly backed the protest. Foreign funding and ideological links? {{/usCountry}}

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According to agencies, there are still pressing questions on allegations of foreign influence and political affiliations.

Officials say that social media posts alleged Dipke's first call after arriving in India was to CPI leader Brinda Karat, and say this is evidence of ideological alignment and external political guidance. CJP supporters dismissed the claims as an attempt to discredit the movement through guilt by association.

Security concerns

Former soldier and social media personality Lucky Bisht alleged connections between CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and activists associated with the 2020 Delhi riots, warning that the protest could turn disruptive.

The allegations pushed criticism beyond routine political attacks and into the realm of law-and-order and national security concerns, reflecting a more sophisticated effort to shape public perception of the movement before it reached the streets.

The road ahead

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Despite the controversies, the June 6 demonstration established CJP as more than just an online meme-driven movement. Within three weeks of its formation, the organisation succeeded in bringing together a sizeable crowd, attracting international media attention and drawing endorsements from activists, politicians and public figures.

Yet significant vulnerabilities remain, say officials. Questions surrounding political affiliations, allegations of external influence and concerns about maintaining a non-partisan identity continue to shadow the movement. More importantly, the long-term challenge will be sustaining public engagement after a single successful demonstration.

Whether CJP can convert widespread student frustration into a durable accountability movement, rather than a short-lived viral phenomenon, remains the central question.

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