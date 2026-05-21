Cockroach vs Cockroach: Trademark fight begins to register 'Cockroach Janta Party', 3 applications filed

At least three trademark applications have been filed as part of an effort to register the name "Cockroach Janta Party." Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke. (Cockroach Janta Party)

This fight comes after the launch of "Cockroach Janta Party" - a satirical outfit which emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remark.

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The social media accounts of Cockroach Janta Party, also known as CJP, crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Furthermore, the X (formerly Twitter) account of the satirical outfit was subsequently withheld in the country.

The filings with the Trade Marks Registry come amid growing attention around the satirical political outfit. As per a scan by HT, at least three applications have been filed for now.