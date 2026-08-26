Cockroaches, fungus, gutka packet: FSSAI notice to Delhi's JW Marriott, Andaz over massive food safety lapses

Delhi's two 5-star hotels, JW Marriot and Andaz Delhi, have come under FSSAI scrutiny after massive hygiene lapses and food safety were reportedly found during inspections on Wednesday. The two hotels in Delhi's Aerocity have received FSSAI notices after cockroaches, fungus on fruit, expired food, poor sanitation and improper food storage was found in their kitchens.

The food regulator also said that hotel lacked inadequate pest control and had poor maintenance across several kitchen and food-preparation areas. (Photo for representation)

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday said it has issued notices to JW Marriott, operated by Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, and Andaz Delhi, operated by Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd, following inspections that uncovered multiple violations, news agency PTI reported.

Cockroaches, fruit flies, fungus at JW Marriot

At JW Marriott, inspectors allegedly found massive hygiene lapses as cockroaches and fruit flies, spoiled and fungal-affected food, unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, improper food storage and risks of cross-contamination were seen.

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{{^usCountry}} The food regulator also said that hotel lacked inadequate pest control and had poor maintenance across several kitchen and food-preparation areas. For example, apples had fungal growth and tomatoes were rotten, cut vegetables and other food products were improperly stored. It also found inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, poor allergen management and non-operational exhaust systems in some kitchens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The food regulator also said that hotel lacked inadequate pest control and had poor maintenance across several kitchen and food-preparation areas. For example, apples had fungal growth and tomatoes were rotten, cut vegetables and other food products were improperly stored. It also found inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, poor allergen management and non-operational exhaust systems in some kitchens. {{/usCountry}}

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In terms of safety violations, JW Marriott lacked proper licensing, labelling, temperature control, sanitation, traceability and potable-water management.

FSSAI said certain products, including paneer, khoya, chana masala, and chilli, lacked the requisite licence or endorsement for verification.

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“The hotel is extending full cooperation to the local authorities as the matter is reviewed and will take any necessary action based on the findings,” JW Marriott Aerocity told Bloomberg in an emailed response.

Gutka packet inside bottling plant area

The violations at Andaz Delhi were equally grim as inspectors found active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, mosquitoes in a grinding room and spider webs. A packet of gutka was also found inside the bottling plant area, the regulator said.

During the inspection, FSSAI officials also found about 87 kilograms of expired sweets, along with an expired cake base and bread packets.

FSSAI said inspectors found duplicate date-marking on expired bread packaging, inadequate temperature monitoring, improper allergen segregation and poor waste management.

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The regulator also allegedly found chillers located directly between two bathrooms, with exhaust venting into the chiller section.

The FSSAI said it collected regulatory and surveillance samples from the two hotels, including ghee, mayonnaise, coconut milk powder, honey, lentils, tomato sauce, marmalade and cookies. Further action will be based on laboratory test results.

It has directed the hotels to take immediate corrective measures and submit compliance reports with supporting evidence.