Cold wave conditions prevail in Northwest India, schools extend holidays| Top 5

Severe cold wave conditions continue to prevail in Northwest India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for Monday in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. According to the weather agency, a cold day to a severe cold day is predicted in Punjab, Haryana, and UP, while a severe cold wave is predicted in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, several schools across states have extended their holidays in view of the weather conditions.

Here are the latest updates:

1. In view of the cold conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a revised notice on Sunday night regarding holidays in schools in the state. As per the notice, all schools up to class 8 will remain closed till January 14. The notice also mentioned that online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12, and in case the classes will not be conducted due to any reason, a holiday will be declared till January 11.

2. Earlier on Sunday, the Jharkhand government also issued a notice to close both government and private schools for students from KG to class 7 in the state till January 14. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students from KG to standard 5 till January 14, and regular classes will resume from January 16," the notice read.

3. The IMD on Monday issued a cold day and cold wave warning for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. “Cold day to severe cold day in Punjab, Haryana, UP; Cold wave to severe cold wave in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh,” the IMD wrote.

4. Meanwhile, the weather agency has also issued a fog warning on Monday in Northwest India. “Dense to very dense fog in Northwest India,” the IMD said.

5. The IMD in its bulletin on Sunday, the weather department said that cold wave conditions in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana will subside after 9 January.

(With inputs from agencies)